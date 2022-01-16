Pixel Notepad may be the name of Google’s first foldable phone





Samsung, Huawei, Lenovo, Xiaomi, Oppo and Honor are some of the smartphone vendors that have launched at least one foldable handset in the last few years. Oppo and Honor have announced Find N (above) and Magic V in the last few weeks, so these are the latest Galaxy Fold Challengers. However, more companies, including Google, are expected to release new foldable phones soon. According to a series of reports last year, Google plans to launch a first-generation foldable handset by the end of 2021. That didn’t happen because Google reportedly postponed the release to 2022. So much work has been done and the leak is a benchmark result for the device. However, it soon became apparent that Pixel Fold would never appear in the store. This is because the Google name for the foldable handset could be Pixel Notepad.

Rumors of Pixel Fold

Pixel Fold was not the official name for the foldable Pixel. This is the name used for convenience.

We expect all Google smartphones to be part of the Pixel family. The “Fold” part is an intuitive choice given what Samsung did with the Galaxy Fold series. However, Google never announced the Pixel Fold, so it never got the official name of the foldable. That’s why I continued to use PixelFold to deal with rumors.

The Google Pixel Notepad also makes sense, but it’s not so obvious.

Last year’s leak, including code from Google’s software products, was codenamed “Passport.” The latest is the Pipit I saw in the Benchmark Leak a few days ago. However, Google Pipit cannot be the brand name for Pixel devices, not to mention the foldable handset.

The name of the first generation foldable Google handset isn’t that important. Google can choose any type of name that indicates that the phone has a collapsible design. Google plans to launch a foldable cell phone like the Galaxy Z Fold 3. If you need a larger screen, the device will fold into your tablet. As a result, Notepad is a good explanation for a foldable Pixel experience.

Android 12L Beta 2 Google Pixel Fold SIM Card Animation: Deployment Mode.Image Source: Google Google Pixel Notepad Leak via 9to5 Google

According to 9to5Google, the name comes from a source that has access to Google’s Pixel plan. According to sources, Pixel Notepad is a practical brand name for mobile phones. The blog also states that Google may have considered the logbook before that.

Even more interesting is that the same source revealed different details of the Pixel fold, which is more exciting than the name. The Google Notepad is reportedly priced at less than $ 1,799 on the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

Samsung’s new flagship foldable is cheaper than previous models. What’s more, Samsung has carried out a number of promotions to convince buyers to switch. And the company allowed up to four different devices to trade in to lower prices. But $ 1,799 is still an expensive price tag.

Samsung rivals from China are already out at better prices, which is what we expect from these vendors. The Android flagship in China has always been a very competitive price. Oppo FindN starts at $ 1,200 and Honor’s cheapest Magic V device costs $ 1,570.

Finally, 9to5Google notes that the availability of Pixel Notepad is limited. Google’s foldables may first be available in the United States before expanding to other countries. But these are just rumors for the time being.

I don’t know when the Pixel Notepad will start. However, rising rumors may indicate that Google’s folds are about to arrive. This is because Google couldn’t really keep Pixel’s secret and it’s been leaked every year long before Pixel smartphones hit the shelves.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://bgr.com/tech/pixel-notepad-might-be-the-name-of-googles-first-foldable-phone/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos