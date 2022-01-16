Jacket falls in North Carolina, 88-65 Men’s Basketball Georgia Institute of Technology Yellow Jacket





Chapel Hill, NC Jordan Asher leads Georgia Institute of Technology with 22 points, and Davon Smith added the season’s best 16, but Yellowjacket couldn’t compete with North Carolina’s size and balance, and Saturday’s Atlantic Coast Conference basketball tar heel. Fallen at 88-65 in the night at the Dean Smith Center.

Tech (7-9, 1-5 ACC) dropped the fourth game in the last five games, even though he shot 45.8% off the floor and flipped the ball 11 times. North Carolina (12-4, 4-1 ACC) won their fourth win in five games and remained undefeated at home this season.

The jacket was behind from the beginning, but continued to approach at 32-24 and remained at 5:34 in the first half, but the Tar Heels scored 10 straight points and entered halftime at 42-26. .. They surpassed Tech46-39 in the second half.

Tech was able to reach three-point field goals in the game and outbound 42-26. Carolina kept ACC’s second-placed scorer Michael Devoe to just two points and five field goal attempts.

Asher was 9-of-16 from the floor with 7 rebounds and 3 assists, while Smith hit a 7-of-11 shot from the floor with 3 assists and no turnover.

Post player Armando Bacoe scored the game’s highest 29 points with 12 rebounds, RJ Davis scored 21 and Calebrab scored 14 from the surroundings, combining seven of the game’s nine three-point field goals. I did. Brady Manek added 11 points and two other UNC threes.

Georgia Institute of Technology will return on Wednesday night in the next four games, starting with a 7 pm contest with Wake Forest at the McCammish Pavilion. The game will be aired on ESPNU.

Jordan Eucher led the jacket with 22 points and 7 rebounds in his fourth 20-point match of the season. (Photo by Jaylynn Nash)

Deivon Smith scored the season’s highest 16 points on Tech and 7 out of 11 points from the floor. (Photo by Jaylynn Nash)

