Saskatchewan.Researchers want to produce better cancer treatments

“We were able to make some things work very well. It’s very promising.”

Eric Price (left), Assistant Professor of Chemistry at the University of Saskatchewan and Chairman of the Canadian Research Committee for Radiochemistry, stood with Draheh Khozeimeh Sarbisheh at the Sylvia Fedrk Canada Nuclear Innovation Center at the University of Saskatchewan in 2018. increase.Photo: Debra Marshall Photo / Posted Article Content

After five years of research into techniques that can be used to produce more effective cancer treatments, Eric Price believes that he and his team have made new discoveries that can improve the lives of many.

When you have a research idea, you never know if it will work, Price said. We were able to make some things work very well. That is very promising.

Price, an assistant professor of chemistry at the University of Saskatchewan, focuses on radiopharmaceutical research. Radiopharmaceuticals are radiopharmaceuticals used primarily for the imaging and treatment of cancer and brain disorders.

Since being first appointed as the Canadian Research Chairman of Radiochemistry in 2016, Price has formed a laboratory and research team at the University of Saskatchewan, using radiopharmaceuticals better and more widely, more illnesses and more. We are looking for ways to treat bacterial infections. He is affiliated with the Canadian Light Sources and Sylvia Fedrk Canada Nuclear Innovation Center on the campus of the University of Saskatchewan.

A study conducted by Price and his team has revealed promising results over the last five years. Prices are particularly excited on several projects, especially those dealing with radioactive metals.

The price explained that the radioactive metal ion is given to the patient after it adheres to the antibody or peptide drug. The effects of radioactive substances are also felt primarily on cancer cells, as the drug binds only to cancer cells, not healthy cells. Depending on the type of metal used, the material can be used for imaging or treatment.

It looks like water, but Price says that these radioactive metal ions produced by the cyclotron on campus are floating.

However, it is difficult to attach those radioactive metal ions to the drug, which is what the price wants to change.

In my lab, I created new molecules and new chemicals to make the process faster, more stable, reduce side effects, increase image contrast, increase therapeutic effect, and basically much better. I am trying to create a next generation version with characteristics. , He said.

Another project that Price wants to move forward is a modified amino acid created by him and his team. He states that using modified amino acids makes the drug more accurate when targeting diseased cells, that is, less harmful substances reach healthy cells and negative side effects are minimized. rice field.

For his research, Price was recently awarded an additional five-year term as Chairman of the Canadian Research Committee for Radiochemistry, which provided $ 500,000 in federal funding.

From treatment or product creation to trials, clinical trials, and approval, it will take years to finally become widely available to patients, but with this new funding, Price has made these new discoveries. I hope I can move some closer. Help people.

He said he wanted these next five years to actually incorporate, implement, apply, test, and actually advance them (ideas), and his goal is now the most promising discovery. Is to prepare at the end of the clinical trial. 5 years.

The “Last Push:” pandemic is sending more adult students back to the University of Rochester student team, hoping that their airlock design will be available on Mars.

