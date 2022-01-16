Global innovations across clean technology and sustainability will be presented at WFES2022 face-to-face exhibitions and forums





Abu Dhabi: The World Future Energy Summit 2022 offers an unparalleled face-to-face business, innovation and knowledge exchange program at ADNEC Abu Dhabi from January 17-19, 2022. Organized by Masdar as part of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week and in collaboration with the Ministry of Energy of Abu Dhabi and NEOM Energy & Water, this event is an innovative event that will help accelerate sustainable development and solve climate change challenges. A place to discover technology. These top sustainable development innovations from around the world have the potential to revolutionize key industries in urban mobility, clean energy, agricultural technology and food security, and artificial intelligence.

These innovations are part of Masdar City’s global initiative, Innovate, which provides a platform for innovation-focused companies around the world to introduce technology to international investors and is dynamic in Abu Dhabi. Provides enterprises with exclusive access to the technology ecosystem. The Innovation Initiative by Masdar introduced more than 18 new technologies and exhibited at the 2022 World Future Energy Summit:

Circa Biotech’s Agritech solution uses the industrial agriculture of the black soldier fly, a UAE-specific insect, to upcycle food waste into high-quality animal feed. FortyGuard cools the city by understanding the data and controlling the outdoor temperature. Manhat provides predictive analytics and modeling services for outdoor cooling scenarios. Manhat is a deep technology start-up with patented technology that provides sustainable solutions for water production, irrigation, and transportation. Tenderd operates the largest online heavy equipment management and rental market in the UAE. KSA. Uber for equipment rental. The QS monitor is a platform for food and water safety. Minimize losses and monitor and track safety measures using environmentally friendly and technically advanced models. VoltsUAE manufactures and supplies energy storage devices and IT solutions that power smart homes.

The Thought Leadership Forum, which focuses on future energy and sustainability, will bring industry leaders to discuss how to harness the latest technologies and innovations. These forums include:

Solar & Clean Energy Forum: Improving the long-term efficiency of solar facilities through digitalization EcoWASTE: Connected equipment and automation. Where technology meets waste management Water Forum: Innovation Highway: Advanced Technology Approaching Wastewater Smart City Forum: Digital Twins Climate and Environment Forum: Circular Economy. From CO2 to valuable products

The World Future Energy Summit 2022, hosted by RX Middle East, will be held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center (ADNEC). The door will open from 10 am to 5 pm on Monday, January 17, 2022. The face-to-face program features a series of high-profile events and innovation showcases that address current global challenges and the means by which the world works together to build a sustainable future for all.

About the World Future Energy Summit

Held annually in Abu Dhabi, the World Future Energy Summit is one of the world’s leading business events and exhibitions on future energy, clean technology and sustainability. A pioneering technology in energy, energy efficiency, water, solar, waste, smart cities, climate and the environment, with 840 brands and about 34,000 people from 125 countries. Introducing an innovative way of thinking.

As a global hub for business, innovation and knowledge exchange at the heart of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week. The World Future Energy Summit helps promote the progress and transfer of ideas, technologies and investments between the public and private sectors around the world across national borders and stimulates the sustainable growth of all stakeholders. increase. For more information, please visit www.worldfutureenergysummit.com.

About Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week

Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) is a global platform for accelerating sustainable development around the world. This week brings a unique blend of policy makers, industry experts, technology pioneers, and next-generation sustainability leaders. ADSW is a catalyst for sharing knowledge, implementing strategies and providing solutions that drive human progress through its initiatives and events. ADSW is committed to gaining a better understanding of the key social, economic and environmental trends that shape the world’s sustainable development. For more information, please visit www.abudhabisustainabilityweek.com.

About Masdar

Abu Dhabi’s renewable energy company, Masdar, is addressing global sustainability challenges by driving the commercialization and deployment of renewable energy, sustainable urban development, and clean technology. Fully owned by the Abu Dhabi government’s strategic investment company, Mubadala Investment Company, our mission is to support the diversification of both the economy and energy sources for the benefit of future generations, while supporting the global energy sector. To help maintain the UAE’s leadership in. Masdar’s renewable energy projects are taking place in the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Mauritania, Egypt, Morocco, the United Kingdom, Serbia and Spain. For more information on Masdar, please visit www.masdar.ae. Stay connected: www.facebook.com/masdar.ae and www.twitter.com/masdar

About RX Global

RX is in the business of building businesses for individuals, communities, and organizations. The combination of data and digital products enhances the power of face-to-face events, helping customers learn about the market, procure products, and complete transactions in more than 400 events in 22 countries in 43 industry sectors.

RX is passionate about making a positive impact on society and is committed to creating a comprehensive work environment for all. RX is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision-making tools for professional and enterprise customers. www.rxglobal.com

About RELX

RELX is a global provider of information-based analytics and decision-making tools for professional and corporate customers. The group serves customers in more than 180 countries and has offices in approximately 40 countries. It employs more than 33,000 people, almost half of whom are in North America. Shares of the parent company, RELXPLC, are traded on the London, Amsterdam and New York Stock Exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX. Market capitalization is approximately £ 33 billion / € 39 billion / $ 47 billion. *

* Note: The current market capitalization can be found at http://www.relx.com/investors.

