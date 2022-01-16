Google has launched a “companion mode” for Google Meet users.Read more





A few months after Google announced “Companion Mode,” it was rolled out for Google Meet users, giving them access to some interactive features and controls in the new mode. At the beginning of 2021, Google announced the companion mode feature. It aims to seamlessly connect and participate with other remote teammates in the room, providing all the advanced features and further leveraging the best audio and video conferencing features in the room.

In particular, features and controls accessible in companion mode include detailed presentation presentations, participation in chats, voting or voting initiations, raising hands with names, using host controls, and enabling captions and translations in preferred languages. There are such things as conversion.

Apart from that, in Google Meet’s companion mode, users can chat, vote, Q & A, host control, etc. when sharing a laptop screen or connecting to a video hangout from a conference room or Google Nest Hub Max. You can use other functions.

What is Google Companion Mode?

Pre-announced in 2021, Google Meet’s Google Companion Mode is now available for users who can attend meetings using Google Meet hardware and Nest Hub Max. Users also have access to a variety of features and controls.

In a blog post, Google said in a blog post, “Hybrid meetings and classes are growing because some people are starting to return to their offices and schools, while others are far away. Companion mode is attending meetings. It promotes the fairness of collaboration for all participants, regardless of where they do it. “

Companion mode works complementarily with Google Meet hardware and Nest Hub Max, but users can also connect to meetings using modes on the web, but access to certain features such as raising hands is in Google Workspace. It depends on the edition. On the other hand, if you want to join the meeting from the Green Room using the companion mood, you can join from the link http://g.co/companion. You can also join the meeting at the same time and give a presentation using http: //g.co/present for immediate sharing of content.

In particular, it can take at least 15 days to reach everyone for use while the mode is beginning to be deployed to the rapid release domain.

