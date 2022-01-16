Georgia Forestry Commission: Forests Continue to Grow Georgia’s Economy





For the tenth consecutive year, the revenue generated by Georgia’s forest industry has skyrocketed. According to a new report from the Georgia Institute of Technology, total economic output of the forest industry in 2020 increased to $ 39.1 billion, an increase of 7.1% over the previous year. The numbers show the impact of how forestry dollars from the sale of various products circulate within the state to benefit Georgia, along with industrial wages and salaries.

Governor Brian Kemp takes great pride in Georgia’s abundant and beautiful natural resources. This report reiterates that our state continues to lead in all areas of the economy, including the significant forestry that provides or is part of the vast number of everyday goods we use. confirm.

The Georgia Institute of Technology’s Enterprise Innovation Institute has also produced an annual report showing that forestry provided the state with $ 706 million in tax revenues in 2020.

These numbers reflect the health of our forests and our position as the number one forestry nation in the United States, said Tim Laurimore, director of the Georgia Forestry Commission. The 2020 report shows that Georgia’s total employment in the forest industry has declined slightly, but overall, forestry is the number one reward for all manufacturing and 2019. It is an increase of 6.2% from the value of.

Other highlights of the 2020 Georgia Institute of Technology report are:

Georgia’s pulp and paper industry, including 11 pulp mills, continued to dominate all sectors within the forestry industry. The impact on forestry of cities and communities not included elsewhere in the report also showed strong performance. The total impact was $ 6.5 billion. Wages and salaries in the forest industry totaled $ 9.1 billion in 2020, up 5.8% from 2019.

Georgians have greatly benefited from keeping our forests healthy and productive, Lorimore said. Our goal is to keep this precious resource sustainable for everyone in the New Year and for future generations.

See the full report below.

Economic Benefits of Georgia Forestry-2020ga Forestry

