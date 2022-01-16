Apple will allow dating apps to offer third-party payment options in the Netherlands





According to a report from Bloomberg, Apple will allow dating app developers to offer alternative payment options in the Netherlands, as determined by Dutch regulators. This will only allow domestically distributed dating and dating apps to avoid Apple’s 15-30% fee for in-app purchases.

In a message to the developers of the site, Apple will allow developers to add third-party payment processors for Dutch dating apps by introducing two new optional entitlements, or specific app features. It explains that it will be. Dating app developers can direct their customers to a website to complete their purchase, or add a third-party payment service within the app. However, if the developer chooses to prefer another method to use Apple’s payment services, Apple says it cannot help users with refunds, subscription management, or payment issues. ..

As mentioned on the developer support page, developers who want to add another payment option will need to create another version of the dating app that is only available in the Netherlands, but there is one more caveat. .. Apple charges the dating app a fee for using an external payment processor. Apple writes that dating apps that are eligible to link out or use a third-party in-app payment provider will pay Apple a transaction fee. Details on all aspects of the qualification will be available shortly.

I do not believe these orders will be in the best interests of the user, so I have appealed the ACM decision to the High Court.

Apple has also appealed the decision of the Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM). Apple explains that it has appealed ACM’s decision to the High Court because it does not believe these orders will be in the best interests of the user. We were concerned that these changes could compromise the user experience and pose new threats to user privacy and data security. In the meantime, we are obliged to make the mandatory changes initiated today and will provide more information shortly.

In December, ACM decided to allow Apple to offer third-party payment services to domestic dating apps. Failure to provide by January 15 will result in a fine of € 5 million per week. ACM began investigating Apple’s payment rules in 2019, focusing specifically on dating apps after receiving complaints from the popular online dating services Match.com, Tinder, OkCupid, and Match Group, which owns Hinge.

Apple’s payment policy has caused controversy around the world, and South Korea has introduced a law requiring companies to allow in-app third-party payment services. That limitation on alternative payment services is also the catalyst behind the ongoing battle between Epic Games and Apple, and after an appeal from Apple, a court order was put on hold to force Apple to grant external payment options. .. Last year, Apple made a small compromise to allow reader apps to direct customers to external sites for subscription sign-up.

January 15, 4:50 pm ET Update: Apple requires developers to create another Dutch-specific app binary to use third-party payment services, using external payments Clarified that transactions will continue to be charged. Processor.

