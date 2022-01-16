From Wordle to the new OnePlus 10





What do electrons and neutrons look like? How accurately are they placed on the various atoms? Use Signal Garden Research’s Atom Visualizer app to learn more about augmented reality atoms. This interesting app is just one of many new updates that made news in the tech and science world this week.

OnePlus officially launched its next big flagship, the OnePlus 10 Pro, in China earlier this week for an estimated RMB 4,699 (about 54,500 people). OnePlus 10 Pro ships with Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon chipset. The OnePlus 10 Pro features a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED display with a dynamic refresh rate of 1Hz to 120Hz, as well as a fast charge of 80W and a high capacity battery of 5,000 mAh. OnePlus continues to partner with German camera brand Hasselblad, and the new smartphone features a triple camera setup. OnePlus founder Pete Lau also tweeted about the phone, describing it as a comprehensive flagship and detailing more device specifications.

Surgeon Bartley P. Griffith, MD, leads a team at the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore, Maryland, USA, to successfully transplant a genetically modified pig heart into David Bennett, a 57-year-old patient with end-stage heart disease. .. July 7, 2022. (Via REUTERS)

Breakthrough organ transplant?

David Bennett, a 57-year-old American, became the first person in the world to receive a heart transplant from a genetically modified pig this week when a doctor at the University of Maryland Medical Center performed life-saving surgery to repair it. End-stage heart problems. Pigs used for transplantation were reported by the AFP to be genetically modified to rule out some genes that cause organ rejection by the recipient’s body. Is this probably the first step in addressing the global organ shortage crisis?

The true color of the mask

Known for its gaming hardware, Singaporean-American Razer debuted the base model and pro version of the Zephyr mask at the recent CES 2022 in Las Vegas, USA. The company says it’s not just about wearable air purification technology. The replaceable filter has a built-in fan that purifies both inhalation and exhalation and directs fresh air to the nose and mouth. It also has a transparent front end with anti-fog coating and interior lights that can be customized using the connected app. In addition, the Pro version comes with audio amplifier to prevent the mask from muffled audio.For more information, please visit Razer.com

One word a day

If you don’t share Wordle results every day, is it also online? A freeword puzzle hosted on a confusing website was created by American software engineer Josh Wardle to entertain girlfriends during lockdown and hit 2 million players worldwide last week. .. There are many reasons why Wordle is so popular, but it’s challenging yet guessable, free, highly shareable, one puzzle a day, and novel in all eras on demand. It will lead to higher expectations. A word puzzle app that provides an endless supply of games. In a world of instant satisfaction, Wordle is an old-fashioned and old-fashioned world, which is what makes it so attractive.

Signal Garden Research’s Atom Visualizer app allows you to view and explore atomic models in augmented reality.

See the world at the atomic level with this app

Particle and nuclear physics are notorious for being difficult to grasp, as the physical structure of atomic and subatomic particles can be difficult to visualize. What do electrons, protons, and neutrons look like? How accurately are they placed on the various atoms? How is a hydrogen atom different from an oxygen atom? That’s where Signal Garden Research’s Atom Visualizer app comes in. This app allows you to view and explore atomic models in augmented reality (AR). If you have an Android device with Google ARCore and it’s on most new Android smartphones, use the app to see the atomic structure of the elements that make up everyday objects using your smartphone’s camera. I can do it. Atom Visualizer uses AR to create 3D animated visualizations of elements using two models. One is the Bohr model, which presents an atom as a nucleus with orbital electrons, and the other is a quantum mechanics model, which presents an electron cloud to an atom. You can switch between the two or learn more about the element from the Wikipedia link.

