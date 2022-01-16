Best Smartphone Deals Currently Available: January 2022





Would you like to purchase the next smartphone upgrade? There are plenty of high performance options on the market and a wealth of choices from all price points. In fact, the following is a summary of the best smartphone promotions from Apple, Samsung, Google, OnePlus and more. All of these are currently sold at prices that are significantly lower than the original price. So if you have your ideal smartphone in mind, at least one of these deals should fit your budget perfectly.

Also: Best Smartphone 2022: Consider Top Choices

Price overview

model

retail price

Best price available

iPhone 13 series

$ 729-1,199

Verizon (up to $ 1,000 off)

iPhone 12 series

$ 599-1,099

T-Mobile (up to $ 800 off)

Samsung Galaxy S21FE

$ 699

$ 699 (Free $ 100 Gift Card and Galaxy Buds Live)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

$ 1,799

$ 1,169 ($ 630 off)

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

$ 999

$ 649 ($ 350 off)

Samsung Galaxy S20FE

$ 699

$ 580 ($ 120 off)

OnePlus 9 series

$ 749-1,069 $

$ 599-849 (up to $ 225 off)

OnePlus 8T

$ 749

$ 399 ($ ​​350 off)

Google Pixel 5

$ 699

$ 319 ($ 389 off)

Motorola Motog series

$ 169- $ 299

$ 159- $ 249 (up to $ 50 off)

Best Apple iPhone Deals

Unless you’re willing to pay the full amount, the best place to buy the latest iPhone at a low price is the nearest carrier store. Whether it’s Verizon, T-Mobile, or AT & T, you’ll always buy one at a time or get an “iPhone for free” promotion, especially during your holidays. Fortunately, the iPhone is also a source of revenue for US carriers, so you can always trade at any time of the year. So here are the best deals on iPhone 13 and 12 series.

Details: Best Apple iPhone Deal Currently Available: January 2022

Samsung Galaxy Best Deal

If you’re more in favor of Android spins on mobile, Samsung’s Galaxy lineup may suit your needs. Samsung has been at the forefront of display innovation for some time and continues to be a leader in foldable technology. Speaking of which, Best Buy is currently trading on the Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3, making it the perfect time to step into the world of clamshell mobile phones. Also, the just-released Galaxy S21 FE has several promotions on Samsung and Best Buy, both with an additional $ 100 credit for accessories.

Details: Best Samsung Phone 2022 | Samsung Galaxy S21FE Review

Best OnePlus Deals

OnePlus has come a long way since its flagship killer era, but continues to produce some of the most premium smartphones on the market, downgrading Apple and Samsung smartphones. The latest is the 9 Series, which is currently discounted on OnePlus and Amazon, at least in the global market. You can get the flagship OnePlus 9 Pro for $ 844 ($ 225 off) and the less flashy OnePlus 9 for $ 599 ($ ​​150 off). Both devices have cameras with Hasselblad and can be purchased significantly cheaper during their initial sales period. If you’re on a tight budget, the OnePlus 8T with 12GB of RAM is currently discounted to just $ 399.

Details: OnePlus 10 Pro is currently available in China | Can OnePlus be more than a challenging brand?

Google Pixel deals

Thanks to Google’s AI smarts, there is no doubt that Google’s Pixel lineup will produce industry-leading photos. Until 2020, Pixel smartphones have always prioritized a minimal Android experience over the glossy glass finish and quad camera setup found on competing devices. Last year, Google again adopted the premium route, refocusing on high-end smartphones with the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. These two are pretty new devices and there are no notable deals, but the predecessor Pixel 5 will be yours for only $ 319 on Amazon. Thanks to excellent computational photography and Google’s commitment to software updates, the Pixel 5 behaves like a champion.

Details: Why you replaced your iPhone with Google’s latest Android phone

Motorola moto g deals

Motorola was once popular on the Razr. This is a smartphone that lives in the pockets of consumers around the world and can be flipped to hang up. The groundbreaking attempt to regain that flare in 2020 was a big mistake, but there’s one thing Motorola did right. Affordable smartphones, at least in the US market. Thanks to its Motog series, Motorola has been able to open up some of its market share in the United States. It is mainly dominated by Apple, Samsung and others. Save even more with the latest Moto g smartphones, which now cost $ 249 ($ 50 off) for the Moto g Stylus, $ 199 ($ ​​50 off) for the Moto gPower, and $ 169 ($ 30 off) for the Moto g Fast.

Details: Motorola needs to be undone after a reboot of a defective brand | Best Cheap 5G Phone 2022

Interested in more technical transactions and reviews? Subscribe to the ZDNet Recommendations newsletter to ensure that professional reviewers can only find the best products, services, and transactions on the Internet.

