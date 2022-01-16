The United States uses trained dogs to sniff out Covid cases at school





Five schools in Massachusetts, USA, are starting to use dogs to look for coronavirus in their schools.

Dogs have an incredible sense of smell. It is far more developed than the human scent, and experts are experimenting to identify many illnesses and illnesses.

Studies also show that trained dogs may be able to detect the coronavirus faster than the covid test.

The detection dogs used in Massachusetts are called Hunter and Duke, two young Labradors trained to recognize the odors emitted by people infected with Covid-19.

After the children leave the room, the dog roams empty classrooms, corridors and cafeterias. If they detect the presence of the coronavirus, they stop, sit down, and place their feet on a desk or chair that they think smells.

Getty Images

The school has a classroom and locker seating plan and a children’s system that scans barcodes at tables in the lunch area.

This means that you can see who was sitting in the chair or area that your dog identifies.

The identified children and staff are tested to see if they are infected with the virus and follow the school’s Covid-19 procedures.

When dogs aren’t working, young children can meet and play with students who really enjoy themselves, says Rick Medeiros, who runs five schools. According to Medeiros, the system is working very well and dogs are being used in other schools throughout the United States.

How about the UK?

According to James Logan, a professor at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (LSHTM), experts in the UK are also considering the possibility of using dogs at schools, airports and stations.

He told the news round that specially trained dogs are still testing before they are ready to start sniffing Covid in places like airports.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best, you need to turn on JavaScript.

This is how dogs are trained to detect the smell of coronavirus

Professor Logan, who is involved in research on dogs with philanthropic detection at Durham University, is also trying to develop a technology based on the sense of smell of dogs.

He is working on a device that can sit in the classroom, continuously sample air, and send alerts to mobile phones when a coronavirus is detected.

Other developments could include smartwatches that can tell owners whether to pick up Covid-related scents, or even sensors that can be woven into fabric inspired by the sensitivity of the dog’s nose. ..

