Orientation Session: Tribune India





Tribunnews service

Jalandhar: The HMV Innovation Council participated in an orientation and demonstration session of the Mentormenty Program under the guidance of Principal Ajay Sareen and Dr. Anjana Bhatia, who are in charge of the council. The session was attended by Professor Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairman of AICTE, Professor MP Poonia, Vice President of AICTE, Professor Rajiv Kumar, AICTE Member Secretary, and Dr. Abhay Jere, Chief Innovation Officer of MIC. Held by the MHRD Innovation Cell. Dipan Sahu introduced the event and explained the program. Dr. Abhay Jere explained the purpose of the session. He said the Institution Innovation Councils (IIC) had a continuous assessment and the institutions were assessed and ranked according to their performance level. Some IIC institutions have been selected as mentor institutions. There needs to be a structural change in the way we think from chasing grades to chasing ideas.

Online quiz held

Two teams from Kanya Maha Vidyalaya’s PG Mathematics Department participated in various joint curriculum activities. Radhika Aggarwal, Shaina Gupta (B.Sc Hons mathematics Sem V), Vajinder Kaur (B.Sc. Hons mathematics Sem III), Lavleen Saini, Sandeep Kaur, Haramanpreet Kaur (B.Sc non-med Sem V) participate online A quiz held at the Cynosure and National Symposium on the progress of mathematics at the Indian Institute of Technology Roper. Of the seven teams in total, KMV’s Lavleen Saini, Sandeep Kaur and Haramanpreet Kaur came in second and were proud of KMV. Professor Atima Sharma Dwivedi congratulated the winners and acknowledged that this type of activity motivates students to excel in their respective fields. The principal praised Veena Deepak’s efforts to motivate students to attend such events.

Celebrate National Youth Day

Under the guidance of Principal Navjot Kaur, NSS volunteers at Lyallpur Khalsa College for Women celebrated Online National Youth Day to commemorate Swami Vivekananda’s birthday. On this occasion, the students wrote an online slogan for Swami Vivekananda. They were asked to plant saplings in their house. About 100 students participated in this event. Students also attended the online opening ceremony of the 25th National Youth Festival by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Principal Navjot expressed his heartfelt wishes to the students and congratulated the entire team of NSS and NSS officers Manita, Manjeet and Atma Singh for hosting the event.

Face art competition

PCM SD Women’s College Cosmetology students will hold a face art contest in Jalandhar.

To commemorate the 75th anniversary of India’s freedom, Azadi Ka Mahotsav, the beauty department of PCMSD College for Women, held a face art competition. Students from Cosmetology and Body Fitness, Cosmetology Diploma, and Cosmetology PG Diploma participated in the contest. Members of the Steering Committee and the principal of the university, Dr Pooja Prashar, congratulated the participants. The principal praised the cosmetology department’s efforts to hold such an event to improve students’ skills.

Campus placement drive held

GNA University held the NTF Group Campus Placement Drive for B.Tech Mechanical and Automation Engineering students. The NTF Group is an integration of three key business areas with sales of over Skr 500 and is an active leader in many manufacturing, product and community-based sustainability initiatives. The NTF Group visited GNA University and hired eight students from B.Tech Mechanical and Automation Engineering and B.Tech Robotics and Automation Engineering. Natyender Yadav DGMHR and NTF Group’s Personal and Pritam Parkash AGM Design personally interacted with candidates to test their knowledge of CAD / CAM / CAE and FDM. B.Tech Mechanical and Automation Engineering Vishal, Ritik Dadhwal, Vivek Singh, Onkar, P Adhi NarayanaRohith, Anirudh students, and B Tech Robotics and Automation Engineering Jaspreet Singh and Parkal Bhimeshwar students are Manesar, Bangalore, Ahmedabad.

Makar Sankranti Festival

Eklavya School effectively celebrated Makar Sankranti. JK Gupta (Chairman) and Seama Handa (Director) were virtually present here and thanked the students for their efforts. On this day, preschool and primary educators explained the importance of the festival. Preschool students participated in various activities such as kite making. The poster making and card making activities were carried out by elementary school students. We held a coloring contest for elementary school students. Komal Arora (Principal) said: “A day like this is beneficial because students get to know our culture,” said Dimple Malhotra (administrator).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tribuneindia.com/news/jalandhar/orientation-session-361710 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos