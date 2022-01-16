Apple India could exceed Rs 30,000 in 2022





After recording last year’s record sales, consumer technology giant Apple plans to break the sales record in India in 2022.

Supported by the continued surge in demand for iPhones, Macs and iPads, the Cupertino-based company’s local units are expected to generate revenues of Rupees 30,000 this fiscal year.

Last year, operating revenue in India increased by a whopping 68%, the highest growth in nine years, reaching 22,845 rupees. This time, sales are expected to increase by at least one-third (33%), and industry experts estimate India’s revenue to exceed Rs 30,000 for the first time.

Apple’s Indian sales have almost doubled during the first six months of 2022, according to Tim Cook’s announcement.

According to Volume Update data, sales of the premium Mac portfolio in the country’s personal computer market have skyrocketed by more than 200%.

According to IDC, Apple held an unprecedented 5% share of the local PC market between April and September.

After recording sales of 3.2 million units in 2020, Apple’s largest source of revenue, the iPhone, is projected to sell more than 5 million units in the 2021 calendar year. In short, iPhone sales in the first nine months of this year are expected to surge by more than 50%.

Prabhu Ram, head of CMR’s Industry Intelligence Group, told Business Today that Apple India had a 24% market share in tablets, which had been behind for many years.

“Apple will record record sales for the iPhone and iPad, reaching the end of the year with a 3.5% and 24% share of the overall smartphone and tablet market, respectively. And with the constant promotion of local sourcing, it’s new. The model is a hit. The local market is expected to speed up and sales are expected to increase. We also expect more aggressive marketing initiatives in 2022. “

According to Tarun Pathak, research director at Counterpoint Research, a “resilient supply chain,” Apple continued to expand into India in the face of a parts shortage crisis.

“Second, in India, the pandemic’s surge in demand for premium products is boosting product sales. In addition, this time we plan iPhone price cuts and offers better than before to ensure sales growth. “He told Business. today.

In addition, low-performance categories such as the iPad and Apple Watch performed very well in 2021. According to IDC, Apple held a 39% share of the smartwatch market until the September quarter.

Apple’s good management of supply constraints in 2021 will not lose the momentum it has gathered in 2020. According to CMR Ram, this is an important factor driving domestic luck.

In fact, to ensure record sales of the newly introduced iPhone 13 during the festive season, Apple first shipped a record 600,000 mobile phones.

According to CMR, the iPhone 12 series has been the best-selling iPhone model even before the iPhone 13 went on sale in October. This shows that the latest iPhone models are heading for a new trend that is at the forefront of Apple’s sales in India.

The number of iPhone 13 offtakes in the critical October-December quarter is still awaited, but industry experts said Apple could have sold a record number of new iPhones this time around.

