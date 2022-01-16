The livability challenge will fund S $ 1 million for the best solution





Singapore. The Liveability Challenge returned to its fifth edition in 2022 to find the world’s best and innovative solutions that work to combat the pressing challenges affecting major tropical cities.

Presented by the Temasek Foundation and organized by Eco-Business, this initiative will crowdsource the “Game Change” and “Disruptive Solutions” proposed by eco-startups from January 14th to April 1st. Receive 1 million Singapore dollars in funding. In the 2022 Liveability Challenge announcement on Friday, Temasek Foundation CEO Lim Hock Chuan reveals three themes of this year’s initiative: decarbonization, food and conservation of natural ecosystems. did.

“The Temasek Foundation believes that innovation is the key to creating influential improvements in urban livability. Therefore, innovations that improve livability and sustainability during the ongoing pandemic. We believe that the quest for innovative solutions must continue, “Chuan said.

The Liveability Challenge aims to move the solution from the science lab to the commercial market. This is especially important for the sustainable future of cities across Asia. The theme was specifically chosen because it is in great need of more companies around the world working to reduce carbon emissions and achieve net zero.

“We have a carbon problem. Current carbon emissions will bring about 1.5 degrees of global warming by 2030 and can rise to 3 degrees in cities around the equator,” he said. I am saying.

Chuan said he is inviting “solutions that can protect and restore tropical forests, mangrove flark and coastal ecosystems in Southeast Asia.”

Last year’s winner, US-based SeaChange, has developed a decarbonization technology that converts CO2 dissolved in seawater into solid carbonates that can be used to make building materials.

The launch discussion was led by Managing Director, Head of Sustainability Solutions Asia Pacific Malavika Bambawale, Managing Partner of Wavemaker Partners Paul Santos, and Managing Director of Xora Phil Inagaki. The three panelists talked about the importance of each theme, innovation, what that means for the solution, and what participants should consider when submitting ideas.

Investors are at risk for these ideas because “we still need money to get these projects on track and that’s the purpose of our money,” said Paul Santos. I did.

The takeaway advice for participants this year was that the solution was economically feasible and aimed at improving livability.

“A successful company is identifying the real problem and isn’t just driving technology to find applications,” Phil Inagaki said.

“When we’re looking at breakthrough innovations, it’s about cost. What’s interesting is technology and solutions, and it’s proven that what we’ve been pursuing is possible. But the problem is that it’s not yet economical. “

