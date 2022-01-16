OnePlus 9RT, Buds Z2 is now available in India.Please check the price and specifications





OnePlus kicked off in 2022 with the launch of the OnePlus 9RT5G smartphone and Buds Z2 true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones at the company’s Winter Edition Launch event.

The OnePlus 9RT is the successor to the OnePlus 9R and is an affordable flagship phone launched in China at the end of last year.

OnePlus 9RT specifications

The new phone comes with OxygenOS 11 based on the Android 11 operating system, so OnePlus continues with the OxygenOS interface. The company has introduced two variations of the OnePlus 9RT5G in India.

The new phone has an internal Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC and a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup. It comes with a 6.62 inch AMOLED display with FHD + resolution, 20: 9 aspect ratio, 397ppi pixel density and 120Hz refresh rate.

According to OnePlus, the display has a touch sampling rate of 1,300Hz, which covers 100% of the DCI: P3 color gamut. The display supports HDR10 + and has both sRGB and DCI: P3 color modes.

The hole punch cutout is visible on the 16-megapixel front camera display, with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on both the front and back.

Selfie cameras support clearer selfies with EIS. A fixed focus camera with an F2.4 aperture that can record 1080p video at 30fps.

The new phone features the company’s “space cooling” technology and a larger heatsink to improve heat dissipation and performance.

The OnePlus 9RT runs on a 4,500mAh battery and supports 65W fast charging with the company’s Warp Charge 65T technology via USB Type-C.

The smartphone offers 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity, in addition to GPS / A-GPS and NFC support. The OnePlus 9RT measures 162.2×74.6×8.29mm and weighs 198.5 grams.

It is sold for rupees in India. 42,999 for the basic 8GB + 128GB storage model and Rs. 46,999 for the 12GB + 256GB storage variant. According to the report, OnePlus does not plan to offer an 8GB + 256GB option in India for 9RT.

Buds Z2 specifications

The new earphones are the successor to the 2020 OnePlus Buds Z earphones and support Active Noise Cancellation (ANC).

View all images

OnePlus Buds Z2

It is equipped with an 11mm dynamic driver and comes with an ANC that supports up to 40dB of sound. It also features a Bluetooth v5.2 connection, reducing latency by 94ms.

The new earphones have a 40mAh battery and can play up to 7 hours of audio. The charging case is equipped with a 520mAh battery, and the OnePlus Buds Z2 has a total battery life of 38 hours.

According to OnePlus, the new earphones have a new transparent mode that allows users to hear the surrounding sounds. It has a dustproof and waterproof IP55 rating, and the water resistance of the charging case is an IPX4 rating.

Subscribe to the Mint newsletter

*Please enter a valid email address

* Thank you for subscribing to the newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected to Mint and stay up to date. Download the app now!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.livemint.com/technology/tech-news/oneplus-9rt-buds-z2-launched-in-india-check-price-specifications-11642167079738.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos