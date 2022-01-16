Want to make your own app? How to Learn from Google’s Best of Play 2021 Winners





How do you develop ideas, overcome challenges, and shape your app? Learn from the people who ruled 2021.

They say that if you want to change the world, you need to start small from somewhere. If you are an entrepreneur with a breakthrough idea, all you need is an app to spread it to the masses in your country and beyond. But, as is often said, creating an app is not the easiest thing to do. Don’t assume that you need a codewriter and your ideas are roughly scribbled on paper! I need more than that.

So if you’ve been waiting for guidance to get started with great app ideas that could change the world, you’re in the right place. HT Tech contacted some of Google’s Best of Play 2021 winners a few weeks ago to find out about their journey and how they worked to make the award-winning app a reality. The answer is enlightening, to say the least.

If you want to learn from the best, write down the expert opinion.

Creating an app: why?

This is a big step towards preparing your app. You need to understand why you are creating an app. His vision was clear to Anshul Kamath, the founder of Evolve, a mental wellness app. From college students to the CEO, I have observed one common problem. No one knew how to manage emotions, especially stress and anxiety, so I couldn’t grow as an individual or a leader. I felt the need for an app that was easy to use, accessible to everyone, and fun to use.

For Vinay Kandelwol, we needed the Hotstep app to make it easier to learn to dance during a pandemic. As a hobby, for fitness, or just for fun, everyone loves to learn dancing, but finding a good studio is a tiring process. We hope Hotstep will be beneficial to teachers and learners.

How did the app creation process begin?

Planning is important here, as Varun Gandhi, CEO of Mental Health App Existence, revealed with the help of his friend Abhishek. We put together some mock and then started building it with a few people who knew it might be related to spiritual wisdom. We worked closely with a small number of users for the first six months before it was released to the public on the Google Play store during the May 2020 lockdown. However, while building apps today is easy (many frameworks, outsourcing options, and no-code solutions of all kinds are available), it’s difficult to build the app that people really want.

Another way was to allow users to interact. Since its inception, it has been aimed at ensuring that users receive a variety of services and a complete learning experience anytime, anywhere, with options to interact with their favorite choreographers and win prizes. We also wanted to avoid confusing viewers with too many offerings. We launched in the middle of a pandemic, but during this time there was a transition to online learning, and more and more people were learning to dance at home, says Khandelwal of Hotstep.

Challenge: What are app authors facing?

One of the most difficult aspects for us was building the right team and gathering the resources needed to build a product with many features. So far, we’ve been fortunate to find a good technology team and dedicated industry-wide resources that helped build the platform’s early databases, says Nitin Gupta of Sortizy. An app that deals with food content, diets and recipes at home through stories, videos, brands and more.

And that’s a common theme here, and the right people will work on your app’s ideas. Ariba Khan of Jumping Minds, another mental health and wellness app, says jumping Minds is about hiring and retaining talented people, delivering quality results to users with limited resources, and staying healthy during downturns. These are some of the challenges we faced when building.

It was also difficult to get the technology infrastructure right. I wanted each section of the app to have added value and UI / UX to complement the teacher’s dance choreography. We’ve completely changed the entire app UI at least four times, says Hotsteps Khandelwal.

However, Beings Varun Gandhi outlines some of the mistakes his team made. What you can avoid. We started with a solution of spiritual wisdom, rather than solving the actual problem of everyday mental health problems. Also, we started with a much wider audience, making it difficult to make decisions related to products and content. We also spent too much on paid ads for apps that weren’t completely ready. Our (inorganic) growth began to decline, engagement began to decline, and users left more than they participated. We ran out of resources and ideas, but in almost an hour we were able to raise money for our little friends and family. At this stage, we can understand that everything is failing, and our only hope was the pivot, he says.

What should young developers and entrepreneurs do?

All Best of Plays 2021 winners continued to insist on believing in your ideas and continuing. Prior to launching Hotstep, the project was put on hold several times for a variety of reasons. But I was tenacious, these difficult situations didn’t interfere with my intentions, and I knew I could pull this off, says Khandelwal.

We probably live in the best possible time to create something (from nothing) from the comfort of a home. Therefore, if you have a problem that you want to solve, do it. It’s not easy, but if you keep going, you won’t know what you’ll end up with, says Beings Varun Gandhi. The overall responsibility lies in how well you understand the problem, both from the perspective of your users and your competitors. The problem itself is for whom to build, what to build next, what is working, what is not working, who to hire, when and how much to procure. It leads to important questions such as whether to increase the size. , He adds.

