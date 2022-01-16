A mistake in Google Maps at Fort Wayne Light prevented Chinese data engineers from getting a job at Google





December 23, 2020, Jane Doe (her name is withheld in this article because she may be forced to return to China), her boyfriend, and four friends I flew from Seattle to Fairbanks for a vacation trip. They came to Alaska in December for the same reason as many tourists: to see the northern lights and to ride a dog sled. They had a reservation to ride a dog sled at a tourist company and were looking forward to a fun day in the snow. The booking instructed them to meet at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites at Marhard Live, where they will be picked up by a dog sledding company.

A group of six had a rental car, but the driver mistakenly chose the Google Maps Fort Wainwright Holiday Inn Express instead of the Marhard Live Holiday Inn Express (later renamed Hyatt Place Fairbanks). .. Jane Doe and her boyfriend were passengers.

Dog sledding reservations

The driver did not know to stop at the gate to Fort Wayne Light, and the vehicle was not stopped by the gate guard. Police reported that badger gate soldiers announced the dispatch of a “gate runner” and issued a warning.

The group finally noticed their mistake after arriving at the Holiday Inn Express in Fort Wayne Light and calling the tour company. They entered the correct Holiday Inn Express directions on Google Maps, but were stopped at the trainer gate when they tried to leave the base. All six tourists, including Jane Doe, were arrested and charged with violating security rules. Shortly after being charged, US lawyers dismissed five of the six proceedings without prejudice. The driver’s case was later rejected. However, four days after the charges of the five passengers were dismissed, their visas were revoked by the government. If any of them leave the country now, they will need to get a new visa before re-entering the United States.

A Fort Wayne Wright spokesman provided the following comment when asked how to drive the base without stopping.

Access to Fort Wayne Light is tightly controlled by many physical security measures and we cannot disclose information about security procedures or incidents. If you have any questions about a proceeding or accusation, you should contact Captain Charles Iser, a special aide to a US lawyer.

Curiously, as shown above, Captain Charles Iser signed a motion to dismiss the indictment on January 15, 2021.

The dog sled never happened, but the accusation eventually caused Jane Doe a serious problem with the US government. At the time, she was a student with a master’s degree in data science from the University of Chicago. She previously had a Master’s degree in Electrical Engineering from Washington University in St. Louis. She earned a master’s degree from the University of Chicago in August 2021 and applied for an employment permit with the US Citizens’ Immigration Service (USCIS).

After graduating from an American university, international students can apply for a one-year work permit from USCIS. According to immigration lawyer Margaret Stock, “approvals are routine and usually take months.” However, Jane Doe has not received a response for almost six months after the application because the arrest and prosecution were dismissed. Hmm.

All six Chinese tourists in the group studied in the United States and some worked. According to Jane Doe’s boyfriend Zheyu Ding, three of the six degrees were from Rice, one from the University of Washington, and one from the University of Pennsylvania. According to Ding, Zheyu Ding and the driver work at Oracle, one at Microsoft and the other a teacher. Jane Doe knew that a work permit could be an issue because two of the six in the group applied for a work permit in April 2021 and had the same problem.

In October 2021, Jane Doe applied for Google’s cloud data analytics and took up that position. She describes working at Google as a dream job. However, USCIS could not start working because it has not yet processed the work permit. If she cannot start work by March, she will be forced to leave the country.

On January 7, 2022, Jane Doe sent a letter to the Department of Homeland Security asking why her work permit took so long. USCIS is an agency of the Department of Homeland Security. She states in the letter: “I sincerely hope to join Google and put my talents to work in the United States. However, as an F1 status STEM student, if you can’t get EAD approval in a timely manner, you’ll need to leave the United States. Jimmy Walfrey, Deputy Senior Director of Operations and Administration at FOIA, said her inquiries would be forwarded to USCIS, the same agency that did not respond to her work permit request for almost six months. ..

Jane Doe also contacted Congressman Adam Smith (D-Washington) on this issue. Smith, who has attended Congress for the past 25 years, represents Washington’s ninth parliamentary district and chairs the House Armed Services Committee. Smith was given no answer by USCIS and told Jane Doe.

The mine contacted Margaret Stock, a former Army lieutenant colonel who has been practicing immigration law for almost 30 years, to find context in this case. Stock, which specializes in military immigration issues, said he was sometimes asked to sort out immigration issues for Alaska’s misdirected visitors. Stock told the mines, talking to other Chinese tourists visiting Alaska, and I understand that this was not an isolated incident. Google Maps has accidentally led Chinese visitors to Alaska to military bases when using the app to go to hotels and restaurants. Visitors have since been accused of violating national security and have problems with visas and other immigrant benefits. I suggest that Alaska, which is very touted to Chinese visitors, should warn them about this extraordinary Alaska danger.

Jane Doe is dissatisfied with this test, but still wants the government to give her a work permit. “I came to the United States and paid for my education. My dream is to work for Google. I sincerely hope that the government will give me a work permit. Then I will do Google. You can start working at and be with your boyfriend, “she said.

