Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022: Big Discount on MacBook Pro and AirPods





E-commerce giant Amazon will launch its annual Republic Day sale starting tomorrow. Also, in the usual way, Prime members will have early access to the offer the day before (January 16th). The sale will run until January 20th and will feature various categories of sales such as electronics, fashion and kitchen utensils.

Here is a collection of the best deals available from a technology perspective. In addition, SBI (State Bank of India) credit card owners will receive an immediate 10% discount.

Samsung Galaxy S21FE 5G

The newly released Galaxy S21 FE isn’t much different from the S21, but it contains all the features needed to almost justify a price tag of 54,999 rupees. For sale, Amazon includes a 5,000 rupee coupon, reducing the cost of 49,999 rupees at checkout. The basic variant is provided with an 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage configuration, with higher options expanding to 256GB. Samsung has removed the extensible storage feature, so choose accordingly.

Samsung Galaxy S21FE. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia / Indian Express)

The phone features a 6.4-inch Full HD + AMOLED display and offers an adaptive refresh rate that switches from 60Hz to 120Hz depending on the application you are running. It has a 5nm Exynos processor and features a vertical triple camera setup on the back with fairly jarring bumps. The flagship grade 12MP main sensor, 8MP telephoto, 12MP UltraWide are available and there is an enhanced night mode option. On the front is a 32MP camera that also allows dual recording.

Lenovo Chromebook 14e

The Chromebook 14e is extremely lightweight, making it ideal for students, teachers and business professionals. Amazon offers a 50% discount on laptops, reducing costs to Rupees 19,990. At this price, you can get a 14-inch Full HD screen with an anti-glare coating to deal with hard reflections. Internally, the AMDA series chip is paired with 4GB DDR4 RAM and no further memory expansion is supported. However, lack of memory should not have a noticeable impact on daily professional use.

Lenovo Chromebook 14e. (Image credit: Amazon)

As for storage, Chromebooks include 64GB of eMMC storage, which offers about the same speed as SSDs. It also includes a 720p front camera for video calls, a required USB port and microSD card reader, and a G Suite web application for students to seamlessly share and sync their work.

2020 Apple MacBook Pro

Powered by Apple’s new M1 chipset, the 2020 MacBook Pro offers significantly older performance and speed. At Amazon, professional-grade computers are available at a 10% discount, base variants are available at Rs 1,10,900, and have a 256GB SSD for storage. The higher option is a 512GB variation, priced at 1,31,900 rupees.

Apple Macbook Pro 2020. (Image credit: Apple)

Both 13.3 inch MacBook Pros have an 8-core processor that can easily handle heavy workloads such as editing in Final Cut Pro. Amazon’s variant provides 8GB of unified memory, but you can configure a 16GB system from the official store. The Retina display is somewhere between Full HD and 4K – 2560 x 1600 resolutions. A 720p webcam is available for video calls and meetings. The Magic Keyboard, on the other hand, receives upgrades for overall key elasticity and prevents unwanted wobbling while typing.

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 (Intel model)

IdeaPad Gaming 3 has two options: no SSD and with SSD. We recommend using the latter variation. This is because it also offers an upgrade (120Hz refresh rate) in terms of display. Amazon is currently offering this midrange gaming laptop at a 30% discount and can be purchased for Rs 54,990.

Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 – Intel variant. (Image credit: Amazon)

The 10th Generation Intel Core i5 10300H Chipset provides enough processing power to run heavy applications, but 8GB DDR4 memory is very close to 3000Mhz and can maintain multiple Chrome tabs without compromising performance. increase. Lenovo also allows up to 16GB of memory expansion. The full HD display is 15.6 inches in size and has an anti-glare coating to keep it out of the way during the game. The NVIDIA GTX 1650 gets a little hot during long sessions, but in most cases you don’t see any shortage of frames.

Acer Nitro 5

Currently, there is a shortage of NVIDIA RTX cards, but the laptop gaming segment isn’t suffering too much. The Acer Nitro 5 comes with an RTX 3050 laptop GPU paired with an 11th generation Intel Core i5 processor. High-end gaming laptops with 16GB of RAM are currently priced at Rs 75,990 on Amazon, down 28%.

Acer Nitro 5. (Image credit: Acer)

The 1080p display is 15.6 inches in size and offers a refresh rate of 144Hz. This is perfect for competitive gamers. As for storage, you can use 256GB NVMe SSDs to reduce load times and store larger games on a 1TB hard drive. The keyboard is fully RGB backlit, but the Killer DoubleShot Pro feature allows you to use Ethernet and Wi-Fi at the same time. At high pressures, Acers CoolBoost technology improves fan speed by 10% and CPU / GPU cooling by 9 for improved thermal performance.

Sony WH-1000XM4

These industry-grade headphones have undergone significant improvements in the noise canceling sector. They have the same touch controls as their predecessors, with a series of taps and swipes that give the user complete control over the playback of the music. The Sony WH-1000XM4 is priced at Rs 22,990 (23% off) on Amazon and is a prime-only transaction that ends late tonight.

Sony WH-1000XM4. (Image credit: Sony)

When you connect to the Sony Headphones Connect app, you can use various functions such as a chat function that pauses music when it detects that you are talking. The auto-pause feature pauses playback each time you remove the headphones. It connects wirelessly via Bluetooth and also has a removable cable on one side. The ear cup is equipped with a 40mm HD driver unit, which can be played for up to 30 hours on a single charge.

Apple AirPods (2nd generation)

AirPods 2 is the same as the previous installation, but with minor upgrades here and there. To get started, it comes with an option for a wireless charging case that further features a small LED light on the front to indicate the status of the battery. Previously, this was in the case. AirPods 2 is available today on Rs 8,990 for Prime members only.

Apple AirPods 2nd generation. (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan / Indian Express)

AirPods with the Apples H1 processor further reduce latency and make it easy to switch from one device to another. It also cuts out ambient noise while always listening to your voice in response to HeySiri commands. This device is a must-have for Apple users and can be used all day on a full charge.

Steelseries Arctis 1

SteelSeries Arctis 1 removes all the gimmicks typical gaming headphones offer, at the cost of decent performance and build quality. It can be used wirelessly via Bluetooth and can be charged and played at the same time via a USB connection. Headphones are priced at Rs 4,499 on Amazon with a discount for Prime members only.

SteelSeries Arctis 1 headphones. (Image credit: SteelSeries)

SteelSeries Arctis 1 easily connects to any console, offers ClearCast noise canceling, and features a removable microphone. As mentioned earlier, the build quality is excellent and features a steel reinforced headband that provides a perfect fit and durability. The ear cups are also foldable and have button controls for quick access.

Acer Nitro VG240YS

The Rs15,999 Acer Nitro VG240YS is an excellent monitor for all workloads, including gaming, video editing and graphic design. The 23.8-inch Full HD display provides a refresh rate of 165Hz, ensuring a sharp and smooth gameplay experience. The ultra-slim bezel allows you to place multiple monitors side by side without causing major obstacles.

Acer Nitro VG240YS gaming monitor. (Image credit: Amazon)

In addition, it comes with a blue light shield for eye care and low dimming options. On the back, there are two HDMI ports, one display port, and an integrated speaker. It also comes with AMD’s FreeSync Premium technology to further minimize lag and help screen tearing.

LG 24UD58

LG offers a 24-inch LED gaming monitor in the 4K segment that offers the highest image quality without distortion. Listed at Rs25,999 on Amazon’s Prime Limited transaction, it comes with a black stabilizer that senses and brightens dark areas of the screen so you can find enemies in hidden places.

LG 24UD584K gaming monitor. (Image credit: Amazon)

It averages a refresh rate of 60Hz and comes with AMD’s FreeSync technology to provide a lag-free experience. The monitor also provides on-screen controls for adjusting brightness and contrast levels, split-screen options, and saves settings as presets for easy access.

