One man was unharmed from the standoffs of a synagogue in the Dallas area, taking at least four hostages





Google Earth View of Beth Israel Temple in Colleyville, Texas

Google earth

One man was unharmed and released from a synagogue standoff in the Dallas region, holding at least four hostages.

After 5 pm local time, the male hostage was released unharmed. The man will reunite with his family as soon as possible and does not need to see a doctor. The FBI Crisis Negotiator will continue to contact the hostage taker.

The Colleyville Police Department said on Twitter that it operates SWAT at the location of Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas. According to CNN, the FBI and the Texas Department of Public Safety were also on site. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in the United States said in a tweet that it was supporting the situation.

CNN reported that no injuries had been reported so far and that nearby residents had been evacuated.

According to Fort Worth Star Telegram, the synagogue was livestreaming the service on Facebook when the listener began to hear a muffled voice between the alleged hostage and the negotiator. After that, the video was deleted.

According to the newspaper, an angry man was heard yelling and talking about religion, but the live stream did not show what was happening inside the building. The man reportedly referred to his sister and Islam and repeatedly said he would die.

Victoria Francis, who lives in Texas, told The Associated Press that he watched the live stream for about an hour before it was cut off. She said he claimed he had a bomb when he heard the man rant to America.

Members of the SWAT team will be stationed on January 15, 2022, near the Congregation Beth Israel Synagogue in Colleyville, Texas. It is about 25 miles (40 km) west of Dallas.

Andy Jacobsohn | AFP | Getty Images

“He was everywhere on the map. He was pretty frustrated and frustrated, like,” I’m the guy with the bomb. If you make a mistake, it’s all up to you. ” It will pose many threats. ‘And he will laugh at it, “she said. “He was clearly in extreme pain.”

Francis, who lived in Rohm, Texas and grew up near Colleyville, tuned in after reading about the hostage situation. She heard the man talking to the police on the phone and said Rabbi and another person were trying to help with the negotiations.

The man was pretty angry when the live stream was cut off, Francis told AP.

“It’s a horrible situation. Obviously no one is hurt and I hope it ends in the best possible way,” she said. “Especially in this area, you wouldn’t expect to go home until something like this goes home.”

Colleyville, a town of about 26,000, is about 16 miles northeast of Fort Worth.

A White House official told NBC News that he was “closely monitoring” the status of potential hostages.

According to NBC News, the hostage criminal told authorities that he wanted to release Aafia Siddi from the federal prison. Siddiqui was convicted by a federal jury trial in 2010 for attempting to kill a US officer in Afghanistan. She is currently hosting at FMC Carswell in Fort Worth, Texas. It wasn’t immediately clear if the person was involved in Siddiqui.

Siddiqui, a Pakistani neuroscientist with advanced degrees from Brandeis University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, was detained in Afghanistan two years ago and was charged with attacking and shooting U.S. Army officers from 2010 to 1986. Was sentenced to. The punishment caused anger between political leaders and her supporters in Pakistan. They considered her sacrificed by the American criminal justice system.

Since then, Pakistani authorities have shown public interest in all types of transactions or swaps that could lead to release from US detention, and her case continues to receive attention from supporters. For example, in 2018, an Ohio man sentenced to 22 years in prison, saying prosecutors are planning to fly to Texas and attack a prison where Siddiqui is detained to free her. it was done.

Law enforcement officers will walk at the crossroads near the Congregation Beth Israel Synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, on January 15, 2022.

Brandon Bell | Getty Images

Three senior law enforcement officials briefed on the matter reported that the hostage criminal had a rabbi in Dallas call a rabbi in New York City. Later, the New York rabbi was called 911. As a precautionary measure, the NYPD said it has deployed additional police in the local synagogue, but no additional threats are known at this time.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said he is closely monitoring the situation. “I pray for the safety of the hostages and rescuers,” he wrote on Twitter.

The Israeli Consulate General in Houston is heading to the scene of the incident, Foreign Minister Yale Rapid said in a statement, adding that Israeli authorities “are in close contact with US law enforcement agencies.”

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2022/01/15/texas-police-responding-to-potential-hostage-situation-at-colleyville-synagogue.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos