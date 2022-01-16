How to fix Google Chrome update error 0x80040902 on Windows 10





If protection and privacy are important, we recommend keeping Google Chrome up to date. Each update not only fixes bugs in previous versions, but also includes the latest security updates to protect you from threats and malicious attackers.

Updating the Chrome browser is a simple process, but there are certain situations where problems can occur. If you are getting the Google Chrome 0x80040902 error code, here are some troubleshooting solutions you can run on your Windows 10 computer:

How to fix Chrome update error 0x80040902 on Windows 10

There are various reasons why you may see error 0x80040902 while running a Google Chrome update. Your browser may have a problem establishing a connection to Chrome’s download server, or your antivirus software may not be able to perform the download.

However, there is no easy way to determine the root cause of the problem, other than making various fixes to determine the cause of the problem. Below are some solutions you can take to fix Chrome update error message 0x80040902.

Please restart your computer

The first thing to do when you get the 0x80040902 error code is to restart your PC. This allows you to update and delete corrupted Chrome data in your operating system or fix Windows 10 network related issues that may be causing the problem.

After restarting your computer, launch your Google Chrome browser and see if you see the error code 0x80040902 again. If so, proceed to the next fix.

Disable today’s video creation compatibility mode

In some cases, Google Chrome is incompatible with your computer’s current operating system, causing problems with your browser update process. In this case, disabling compatibility mode may resolve the issue. Method is as follows.

On your desktop, right-click the Google Chrome icon.Then from the drop-down menu[プロパティ]Click. next,[プロパティ]In the window[互換性]Click the tab.[互換モード]In the section[このプログラムを互換モードで実行して設定する]Make sure that is disabled or the check box is cleared. next,[適用]Click to save your changes,[OK]Press[プロパティ]Exit the window. Update your Google Chrome browser to see if the error continues to occur.

Task kill all Chrome processes

One of the most common reasons you get this error when trying to update Chrome is that the process is stuck or frozen. This means that one or more parts of the browser program are not responding to the request and are preventing updates. In addition, if you always put your computer in sleep or hibernate mode instead of shutting it down completely, you may get this error.

To fix this, you may need to task kill all Chrome processes in your system. However, make sure the Google Chrome browser is closed before proceeding.

Press Win + R to open Run. Then type cmd and[OK]Press to launch a command prompt. In a command prompt window, type taskkill / im chrome.exe / f and press Enter. Then type taskkill / im googleupdate.exe / f and press Enter. Then type taskkill / im google * .exe / fi “STATUS eq UNKNOWN” / f and press Enter. After this command, type taskkill / im google * .exe / fi “STATUS eq NOT RESPONDING” / f and press Enter. Finally, type taskkill / im googleupdate.exe / f and press Enter. Close the command prompt window and see if the error code continues to appear when you try to refresh your browser. Uninstall a third-party antivirus program (if applicable)

In most cases, third-party antivirus software interferes with many programs, including the Google Chrome browser. This is because some processes, such as the update process, are incorrectly flagged as threats, the action is blocked, and Google Chrome updates generate errors such as 0x80040902.

Related: How to scan for viruses without purchasing antivirus software The best solution is to uninstall the antivirus program and see if the error is resolved. Follow the steps below to uninstall the software.

Press Win + R to open Run.[ファイル名を指定して実行]Type “appwiz.cpl” in the window[OK]Click[プログラムと機能]Open the window.[プログラムと機能]Look for a third-party antivirus program in Windows.Then right click on it and from the dropdown menu[アンインストール]Click. Then follow the onscreen instructions to uninstall the program. After the uninstall process is complete, restart your computer. After your PC restarts completely, refresh your Google Chrome browser again to see if the issue goes away.

If the update process works properly after uninstalling third-party antivirus software, consider using Microsoft’s built-in antivirus program instead to prevent this issue from recurring. I recommend it.

Uninstall and reinstall Google Chrome

If all of the above solutions didn’t work, the last thing you can do is uninstall the program completely and download it again. This removes the browser’s internal processes and stops the browser update.

Note: If you are not logged in to Chrome and bookmarked web pages, uninstalling Chrome will permanently remove them. Before uninstalling your browser, be sure to log in to your Google account and sync any bookmarks or extensions you need.

Close all Chrome windows or tabs.Then press Win + R[ファイル名を指定して実行]Open. Type appwiz.cpl and[OK]Click. This will result in[プログラムと機能]The window opens.[プログラムと機能]From the window, find the Google Chrome program.Then right click on it and from the dropdown menu[アンインストール]Click. Then follow the instructions on screen to uninstall your browser. If you want to delete profile information such as bookmarks and history[閲覧データも削除する]Turn on. After uninstalling the program, restart your computer. After your computer restarts, open another browser such as Firefox or Edge. Then search Google Chrome, download the browser and install it on your PC. Google Chrome has been updated and protected

Correcting error code 0x80040902 in Google Chrome not only updates your browser, but also keeps it safe. Older Chrome can be at risk when you’re surfing online, so install any new program updates right away. Updates may also come with feature upgrades that help you work more efficiently.

