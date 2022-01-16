Google bets on hybrid work with a $ 1 billion London office deal





Alphabets Google spends $ 1 billion to acquire its London office while maintaining a key presence in the UK capital as companies work on ways to manage employee work habits Said.

The purchase and refurbishment of the Central St. Giles Complex, which was relocated in 2011, was undertaken as the company completed the construction of a huge new UK headquarters in the Kings Cross area, with a three-lane swimming pool, massage room and host. I am. Of the exercise studio.

A recent purchase is Google’s bet that technicians who are enthusiastic about working from home want to return to the office, at least temporarily. Google said in a statement on Friday that it would refurbish the office to add more flexible workspace for the team rather than a busy floor plan.

Last August, Google approved that 85% of employees either work remotely or move after the office is fully reopened. Search engines expect about 60% of staff to work in the office several days a week, and about 20% can apply for work permanently from home.

Google’s discussion on buying real estate in Central St. Giles was reported in October.

Trophy The demand for office buildings in London has been holding up during the pandemic, even though companies continue to coordinate how they manage their return to office life. According to British Land, the company has promised 891,000 square feet of new office space in the six months to September. This is equivalent to more than 10 football fields, and Developer 1 Broadgate Development includes the new headquarters of the law firm Allen & Overy. Space to Facebook-owned meta-platform.

Google is also trimming office space in the UK capital. Last June, parent company Alphabet Inc. announced that it would close a seven-story hub to help start-ups in London’s Shoreditch area and replace it with virtual services after the move to telecommuting.

Google’s expansion of the UK’s foundation is another success story of the golden age for the UK tech industry, and Nadindries, the UK Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sports, has seen record growth. We have reached the year of investment. Said in a statement. Friday.

Google said it intends to accommodate 10,000 employees across the UK site once all ongoing construction and refurbishment projects have been completed. Currently, there are more than 6,400.

2022 Bloomberg

