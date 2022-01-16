Technology News alleges that Mark Zuckerberg and Sundar Pichai have colluded in online ad sales in a new proceeding





In the new proceedings, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Google CEO Sundar Pichai allegedly colluded in online ad sales.

According to amended antitrust allegations filed by Texas and 15 other states, the two tech giants have worked together to come up with terms and conditions.

The deal is allegedly part of Google’s efforts to counter header bids that publishers wanted to use to make more money from ads posted on their websites. ..

“Google quickly realized that this innovation was effectively threatening the exchange’s ability to demand very large 19 to 22 percent to reduce all advertising transactions,” Filing said.

“Following the agreement, Facebook has reduced its involvement in header bidding in return for Google giving Facebook information, speed, and other benefits.”

Facebook, which later became Meta Platforms Inc, said in a statement that the deal wasn’t limited to Google, and that other deals have intensified competition for advertising. “While giving the publisher a fair amount of money,” he said it was better for advertisers.

Former Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg stated in a 2018 email thread on transactions involving Zuckerberg that this was a major strategic issue.

According to the complaint, you are almost ready to sign and need your approval to proceed. Zuckerberg wanted to meet Sandberg and his other executives before making the decision, the complaint said.

In a statement, Google spokesperson Peter Schottenfels said the proceedings were inaccurate and had no legal merit.

Chris Sgrow, a spokesperson for Meta, said Friday that a company’s advertising bidding agreement with Google and similar agreements with other bidding platforms helped intensify the competition for advertising.

These business relationships allow Meta to offer more value to advertisers while rewarding publishers significantly, with better results for everyone, Sgro said.

(There is input from the agency)

