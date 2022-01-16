This Week’s Technology: Google Plows 875m Under UK Office Contract, North Korean Hacker Steals 350m With Cryptocurrency





Technology giant Google has spent € 875 million to buy its current tenant building in central London, showing confidence in the future of its office as a workplace, the company said Friday.

With 6,400 employees in the UK, Google plans to refurbish millions of offices it buys within Central St. Giles Development near Covent Garden in central London.

Ruth Porat, CFO of Google’s parent company Alphabet, said:

Google plans to refurbish the building to accommodate face-to-face teamwork, provide meeting rooms for hybrid work, and increase personal space.

According to the company, the new refurbishment will take advantage of the outdoor covered workspace to allow people to work in the fresh air.

Google said the UK site will eventually be able to accommodate 10,000 workers, including another site being developed in the nearby Kingscross region.

“This investment in work from Google is a vote of great confidence in the UK as the world’s leading technology hub,” UK Finance Minister Rishi Sunak said in a statement.

Google said last month that it has postponed plans to return to the office globally amid growing concerns about the Omicron COVID-19 mutant.

North Korean hackers stole € 350 million of cryptocurrencies in 2021-report

North Korea launched at least seven attacks on cryptocurrency platforms last year, extracting $ 400 million worth of digital assets, blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis said in a new report. I am.

“From 2020 to 2021, the number of hacks related to North Korea surged from 4 to 7, and the value extracted from these hacks increased by 40%,” a report released Thursday said.

“Once North Korea gained control of its funds, they began a cautious laundering process for cover-up and cash-out,” the report added.

A UN expert committee overseeing sanctions against North Korea has accused North Korea of ​​using stolen funds to support nuclear and ballistic missile programs to circumvent sanctions.

North Korea has not responded to media inquiries, but has previously issued a statement denying allegations of hacking.

Last year, the United States stole more than $ 1.3 billion (€ 1.14 billion) of money and cryptocurrencies affecting companies from banks to Hollywood to three North Korean computer programmers working in national intelligence agencies. A movie studio charged with a long-standing hacking case aimed at.

Nigeria lifts ban on Twitter after 7 months

The Nigerian government lifted the ban on Twitter seven months later.

More than 200 million people in West African countries were locked out of social media networks on June 4.

Nigeria cites “permanent use of the platform for activities that could undermine the existence of Nigerian companies” as the reason behind the ban.

This action has sparked worldwide criticism as it took place shortly after President Muhammad Buhari’s post, which threatened to treat separatists “in a language they understand,” by social media networks.

He has now changed his mind and instructed Twitter to resume operations last Thursday, according to Kasif Inuwa Abdullah, the secretary of the country’s National Information Technology Development Agency.

Abdullah said it wasn’t after Twitter agreed to meet some conditions, such as opening an office in Nigeria.

“”[This week’s action] Is a deliberate attempt to readjust our relationship with Twitter to achieve the country’s greatest mutual benefit without compromising the company’s legitimate interests. Our involvement has been very respectful, sincere and successful, “he said in a statement.

In addition to Mr. Abdullah registering in Nigeria in the first quarter of 2022, Twitter will appoint representatives of designated countries, comply with tax obligations, and “respect Nigerian law and national culture and history. He said he agreed to other terms, including “to act.” Such a law was enacted. “

“One of the things they actually did, whether the government liked it or not, was to gag the Nigerians,” said Idayat Hassan, who heads a West African-focused democracy and development center. Says.

“They violate the right to receive and influence information,” Hassan said, adding that the Nigerian government should prioritize “openness and effective flow of information” instead.

There is no official estimate of the economic cost of shutting down Twitter in Africa’s most populous country, but NetBlocks, which estimates the cost of shutting down the Internet around the world, says Nigeria will block 103 million N per hour. He said he could lose (220,600 euros).

Many young people have found a way around the ban by looking at virtual private network (VPN) apps.

Authorities are also focused on regulating other social networks in West African countries. In August 2021, intelligence minister Lai Mohammed told government news agencies, “We will not rest until we regulate social media, otherwise no one will be able to survive it.”

However, the government’s claim that social networks must be regulated to fight fake news has been repeatedly contested by many activists.

“It’s true that the weaponization of information to spread fake news in Nigeria is very high, but since Nigeria is both online and offline, the focus is on countering fake news online alone. That’s why it doesn’t really serve its purpose, “said Hassan, CDD director.

