Texas Tech University faculty installs work at Houston Airport

Travelers from all over the world will soon be able to appreciate the unique art of Texas Tech University.

William Cunnings is an associate professor of sculpture at Texas Tech University’s Faculty of Arts and a member of JT & Margaret Talkington College of Visual Arts.

The installation of 30 inflated steel clouds is near Gate 50 at William P. Hobby Airport in Houston.

Genevieve Durham De Cesaro, Interim Dean of JT & Margaret Talkington College of Visual & Margaret Talkington College, said: Performing arts.

“Professor Cummings demonstrates the rigor, courage and creative innovation required of professional artists. On behalf of students, faculty and staff, celebrating his choice by the Houston Airport Public Art Program, Houston Civic Art I am very much looking forward to the installation of his work as part of the collection. “

The art installation was led by the City of Houston and increased public art in certain parts of the city. About 380 artists submitted their proposals and Cannings was selected as one of the finalists.

“I’m still a little shocked,” said Cummings. “This achievement is a great advancement in my own career as an artist and as a teacher at Texas Tech. It can be drawn into the classroom to show students what we can achieve as an artist. Another example. “

In addition to the installation at Hobby Airport, Cummings is exhibiting his work elsewhere in Houston, Dallas and Miami.

The steel cloud expands by injecting compressed air heated to about 1,500 degrees. This is a process that Cannings has been developing for over 20 years.

“The clouds themselves were inspired by Llano Estacado and all the beautiful clouds in the sky here,” Cummings said. “It was a simple idea, but I thought it would fit the atmosphere of the airport. The airport can be a stressful place in nature, so it’s a whimsical place where people can move around the concourse. I wanted to make something. “

The clouds will be installed in May 2022 and will be a permanent fixture. The airport has an average of 14 million visitors annually, making the work more visible.

