Does Metaverse break the connection between us and the real world?





Meta Kovan, the new emperor of the virtual metropolis Origin City with a purple crown, held a grand party last year to celebrate the acquisition of his most precious art. This is a series of images worth $ 2.2 million (about 1.6 billion rupees or more) by American Digital. Artist Beeple (real name, Mike Winkelmann). Guests danced on the floor of his new gallery and floated on it with the ability to resist gravity. Not only did he show off his collection, he sold tokens and gave buyers a stake in his work.

MetaKovan is a digital avatar of Vignesh Sundaresan, a real-life crypto investor. The Metaverse is an interconnected three-dimensional (3D) virtual world that allows people to network socially and commercially with each other. In this digital world, he’s building his own art gallery and is well worth bidding $ 69 million for another Beeple’s work at the British auction house Christies. This is the first time a major auction house has sold digital artwork in the form of a new crypto asset called a non-fungible token (NFT), which is a non-transferable digital ownership certificate. But Singapore-based Sandaresan is not the only one living a double life. The multiverse life that goes back and forth between the real world and the alternative reality has taken over humanity.

Korea officially has Metaverse Soul, where cultural events, tourist destinations, parks with Nike digital sneakers, and even Avatar (Digital Self) officials solve governance issues. A couple from the United States got married in the Metaverse at the end of last year. There, they were physically absent, but digitally. People are buying yachts and real estate in their virtual dream life while big companies are creating subsidiaries for Avatar.

The only problem with creating another real sphere is that it is created. It is an artificial extension of the fulfillment of wishes, where things are evaluated according to a mutually agreed contract and an assessment of their actual usefulness and purpose. Simply put, what you can’t get here right now can enter the parallel universe by deliberately surrendering to your myths.

Today, psychologists and social scientists around the world are worried about whether the human mind can handle competing binaries and maintain their balance. Is there a willing suspension of distrust when using a headset? Psychiatrists and behavioral scientists have already predicted a loss of our emotional index (EQ), a loss of personality, and a desensitization of our sensitivities. Socializing through holograms, embedded chips that monitor everything from health to our whereabouts, downloading brain waves to computers to simulate our real-life thinking patterns, and robotic companions (humanoids) today. It’s a reality.

For the first time, the human brain is not enough to adapt to the pace of digital invasion. Will we be superhumans or humanoid robots? And most importantly, what happens at the moment of the present reality and what is the psychological impact of this dual reality.

13-year-olds Arianna Chaudhuri and Disha Sharma from Gurgaon were childhood friends and overslept at each other’s house. However, the pandemic has led them to take advantage of the device. With limited physical interaction, they combined and shared notes online and signed up for games to join different communities of players of the same age. Their parents were unaware of the absorbent nets they were drawn into until they first physically met at the end of last year’s blockade. The two who had previously gone cycling and swimming together had no enthusiasm to go out or have a normal conversation. They sat awkwardly until I said I could play the game online. I saw them take their device back to the corner and have an animated conversation on it. They practiced teen makeup in an online group. Radhika Chaudhuri, the mother of Ariannas, a single parent working at MNC, was plagued by the need for devices to connect to each other.

However, such cases are piled up on the desk of Sandeep Vohra, a digital mental health specialist at Apollo Hospital in Delhi. Digitization has changed the way we react and behave. Meetings on social platforms are easier than meeting in person, so the language of communication has changed and the response to intimacy has changed, he says. He also warns how this new socialization is widening the intergenerational gap, as most older people hate digital and still rely on one-to-one interactions.

Vohra adds that double life pressures are already changing the patterns of people’s brains. There is emotional paralysis, especially among young people. Everything is click-based. Emoji is the accepted expression today, especially in the Metaverse context. This excessive reliance on living in an artificially formatted universe diminishes the ability to evolve in the real world. I have found it very difficult for digital addicts to fulfill their roles and obligations in the real world. This manifests itself as anxiety disorders and depression simply because you don’t like the current reality. This is because gamification leads to a predictable form of problem solving, says Vohra.

Currently, obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) cases are increasing due to gadget, pornography, and game addiction. It is not uncommon to hear people complain about physical disorientation, hallucinations, irregular sleep cycles, and personality disorders.

Mohan Raj, a Chennai-based psychiatrist, has a young patient. Hyperreality overwhelms their reality as they are deeply involved in role-playing in the gaming world. People tend to underestimate the harmful effects of 3D images and the potential for violent games to desensitize people. The enthusiastic gamer who came to the consultation began to dream, daydream, ruminate, and talk about the game. He was also prone to road anger, says Raj.

Vohra believes that the Metaverse exerts higher intelligence as it tends to have a fundamental impact on brain development, blunt creative thinking, and promote homogeneity. For younger children, AR / VR (Augmented Reality / Virtual Reality) scenarios can affect language development. In the worst case, it can trap their personality and pressure them to match a cool image, turning them into impersonators, says Vohra.

This paradigm shift in human reaction is not just a precursor to multidimensional mental illness. It also overturns social structure by creating new departments of what digital has and what it doesn’t. In the digital world, everything is visually perceived and there is no touch and feel. This blunts empathy and emotions anyway, says Raj. Therefore, while you can live in the bubble of isolation in the real world, the essence of the Metaverse means that you are part of a group action and are under pressure from your peers. Psychologists see this as a subordination to technology, but creators and innovators see it as a technology that can improve our lives.

Metaverse also creates its own elitism. For example, you may not really be able to afford to attend an expensive concert, but you can do it just like a digital avatar. Like Sundaresan, you live the dream of a millionaire, make big bets on cryptocurrencies, build huge stacks of conceptual money, collect NFTs, interact with diverse online communities, and at the moment. You can make up for everything that is missing. And the best part of this tradeable life is that our digital avatars don’t have a timeline. They are timeless, timeless and forever happy. Many see this fugitive matrix as a coping mechanism, and for some, it is a form of empowerment. Defined by digital avatars to enable El Dorado moments without an expiration date.

Awdesh Saxena, a Noida-based technician, regularly challenges the Metaverse and states that people have yet to reach their full potential. The alternative world enhances your choice and enables non-existent democracy. If you are an Avatar citizen, it is very difficult to engage with non-Avatar and convince them about what innovation can do. This knowledge gap clearly affects the people around you in the real world, he adds. Simply put, if you haven’t uploaded your life, you haven’t arrived yet. So does this mean another consumer society?

Metaverse is the brand’s latest hunting ground. India’s user base, with nearly 16% of gamers around the world, is the captive market. Some major brands already have a Metaverse collection, with adidas selling about 30,000 NFTs for 0.2 Ethereum (equivalent to $ 800 or $ 59,000 each) and earning $ 22 million worth of cryptocurrencies. I also bought Metaland for many Avatar outlets.

This new gold rush is also being used by celebrities around the world to expand their influencer abilities. In short, while soccer player Lionel Messi and social celebrity Paris Hilton are busy launching NFTs, actor Amitabh Bachchan’s NFT collection is selling for $ 9,66,000 in India.

The Bachchan family’s NFT collectable series includes an expression of the voice of his father, the famous poet Madushala (1935) of the Harivan Schlai Bachchan family, and his own autographed vintage poster. Blockchain technology nearly stops piracy, allowing celebrities to monetize their existing brand value with cryptocurrencies while feeling closer to their fans. Not only that, all transactions and sales automatically give them royalties as well. By getting celebrity memorabilia that is almost impossible for users in the real world, celebrity and brand NFTs drive him / her to proprietary and exclusive clubs and their own celebrity clubs. ..

Like everything in the Metaverse, the fluidity of a realistic experience blurs the boundaries of who controls who. So does this mean that humans have lost their surrogate rights? The definition of madness is a break from reality. Haven’t we escaped the present reality and weren’t disturbed in the process? We must regain the right to escape from the false world, says Vohra. He believes that Metaverse developers, creators, and innovators need to interact with doctors and scientists to leverage technology in ways that lead to human progress rather than degeneration.

Already, the growing real-world cryptocurrencies, NFTs, and their exchange value are widely accepted, spurring discussions on the legal regulatory framework that the Government of India is carefully considering.

Having encountered many cases of Alexa (Amazon’s cloud-based voice service), Raj eavesdrops on conversations with unpleasant consequences and selectively deploys artificial intelligence (AI) in an access-controlled, unaffected way. I feel that it needs to be human consciousness, emotional stability or relationships. For this reason, digital literacy and hygiene need to be developed at an early stage. What scientists are saying now needs to be introduced into the school syllabus to define the limits of engagement. The reality that is finally imagined is exactly that, and it is imagined. It vaporizes when the headset is removed. That’s when the human touch looks like comfort. One real.

