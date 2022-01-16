6 rumored Apple products you’re unlikely to see this year





Much has been said about what consumers can see from Apple in 2022, but the company is also not expected to be announced for at least another 12 months, and in some cases longer. We are also working on some rumored products.

Of course, it assumes they will be released altogether. Apple is working on many potential products, some of which will never see the light of day in the end. With that in mind, this article summarizes what we believe Apple is doing in the long run and when these products will be available.

1. iPad with a larger display

According to Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman, Apple is working on a larger iPad model with a larger display than the current crop in its product lineup.

The largest iPads Apple has produced in recent years are the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pros, both sizes that meet the needs of most people, but Apple’s offer of tablets that offer even more screen space. There is a debate.

For most users, holding an iPad larger than 12.9 inches for long periods of time can cause ergonomic problems, but the large table-mounted display is huge for creative designers and digital artists to work with. Provides a canvas (think Microsoft Surface Studio). It also has the potential to bring the iPad closer to the screen size of Apple’s latest 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, allowing the iPad to take on more Mac-like features.

However, Apple may need to make significant software changes to the iPad OS, such as in the multitasking area, to make such a display feasible. This and other hurdles suggest to Gourman that a larger iPad isn’t expected to hit the market in 2022 and is likely to come someday instead.

2. Apple glass

Apple is rumored to be working on at least two AR / VR projects, including a mixed reality headset and more sophisticated augmented reality glasses, causing confusion about Apple’s plans in this area.

AR / VR headsets are likely to be high-end devices and are expected to be lighter than existing VR devices, but they will not be portable. Bloomberg explained that it would provide users with a “comprehensive 3D digital environment” designed for gaming, media consumption, and communications.

AR smart glasses, on the other hand, are said to resemble regular glasses, but are expected to provide a mobile-first optical see-through AR experience. Apple is said to be working with TSMC to develop “ultra-advanced” micro OLED displays that are less than an inch in size for lenses. It features a display that can be manipulated using gestures, and Apple offers glass as an iPhone accessory. Rumors suggest that it will allow them to be slim and lightweight.

As it stands, most reports point out that Apple first debuted a mixed reality headset. Perhaps earlier this year, very recent rumors have weakened expectations for the 2022 release. Rumors about the release year of Apple’s AR glass are more contradictory. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo proposed 2025. This is much slower than Apple’s original plans to launch in 2023. Bloomberg reports that they are still “a few years away” and in the early stages of development. 3. Apple TV with integrated speaker and FaceTime camera

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is working on an Apple TV that combines a HomePod-style speaker with an integrated camera that allows video calls over a connected TV set.

Apart from the obvious possibilities of FaceTime calls, other features of this device include standard Apple TV features such as watching videos and games, as well as integrated smart speakers such as music playback and Siri voice control. It is said to include features.

This device is believed to be still in the early stages of development in Apple’s lab. If you’re in production, you’ll rarely see it before the new year. Apple updated the Apple TV 4K in April 2021, but the devices are updated infrequently and tend to release new models about every three years.

That said, the rumored new device represents a far more significant advancement in the Apple TV product line, always alongside the current Apple TV set-top box, the company’s broader home and audio strategy. Can be strengthened.

4. HomePod speaker with display attached to the robot arm

Apple is reportedly exploring the possibilities of high-end HomePod speakers, including iPad-style displays connected via robotic arms that track and track users around the room.

Apple is said to be working on devices that compete with existing speakers with screens, such as Amazon’s Echo 10, which connects the tablet to a robotic arm and uses facial recognition to keep the user in the frame during a call. I am.

Of all the rumored products on our list, this is probably the one that is unlikely to see the light of day. According to Bloomberg, speaker development is in the very early stages, so at this point the speaker should be considered a “concept”.

On top of that, in addition to the fact that Apple abolished the original HomePod last year and focused on the HomePod mini, the HomePod mini has been popular since its release in 2020 due to its low price.

5. Apple car

Apple’s plan to launch a self-driving car codenamed “Project Titan,” which was first upset before the original iPhone went on sale, experienced many twists and turns during that time, and Apple Car was in the process of developing it. Faced with some speed bumps.

Vanarama concept “Apple Car”

Since its inception, Apple’s commitment to self-driving cars has been plagued by management changes, focus changes, and employment issues. At some point, Apple seemed to shift to developing the underlying technology for self-driving cars, rather than actually building them. Own.

But under the leadership of Apple’s AI and machine learning chief John Giannandrea, the Apple Car project is an ambitious production of autonomous electric vehicles that do not require human intervention, something that no other car maker could achieve. We are moving forward with goals. ..

Apple is currently in the process of procuring components, discussing with suppliers, and dealing with manufacturing partners. Apple is reportedly aiming to release a self-driving car by 2025, but it’s still a few years, as even that timeline could eventually turn out to be too aggressive. Don’t expect anything.

6. IPhone with Face ID on display

Apple’s plans to move Face ID below the iPhone display and adopt a single camera cutout to replace the notch seem to be delayed this year, despite rumors of the first iPhone 14.

Early rumors suggested that Apple would adopt a hole-punch design with Face ID completely moved under the display, but later it was rumored to have a pill-shaped notch instead. ..

However, display industry consultant Roth Young claims that the iPhone 14 Pro model has both perforated and pill-shaped notches near the top of the display. Young believes the holes are for Face ID dot projectors, and the pill-shaped cutouts are likely to contain the front camera and infrared camera for Face ID.

Young believes the infrared camera won’t move under the display until 2023 or 2024, suggesting that Face ID will be reserved for iPhone 15 Pro and above. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo’s long-term predictions are in line with Young’s beliefs, always claiming that Face ID will not be moved under the display until 2023.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.macrumors.com/2022/01/15/six-rumored-apple-products-unlikely-this-year/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos