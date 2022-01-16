Register Google Glass using QR Code registration





The QR code registration method scans the QR code to set up and configure Google Glass smart glasses. The QR code contains a JSON-valued payload that contains all the information needed to register the device.

Note: Various word processing applications use special characters for editing. Using copy / paste can retrieve these characters and invalidate the JSON. Consider validating JSON using a free online tool.

You can use an online QR code generator such as Web Toolkit Online to create a QR code before you start enrolling. The QR code contains the server URL and group ID information. You can also include the username and password. Otherwise, the user will have to enter their credentials. The format of the text to be pasted into the QR code generator is as follows.

{Component: com.airwatch.androidagent / com.airwatch.agent.DeviceAdministratorReceiver, Location: https: //getwsone.com/mobileenrollment/airwatchagent.apk “, NFC_MIME: application / com.airwatch.agent.enroll, NFC_MIME: application / com.airwatch.agent.enroll, EXTRAS: serverurl = https: // EnrollmentURL / AirWatch ngid = EnrollmentOG nun = EnrollmentUserName npw = EnrollmentUserPassword}

Note: QR code registration applies only to Google Glass.

procedure

Follow the steps to create a registered user. look . Create a QR code using the QR code generator. From Google Glass, go to the location where you want to launch the QR Code Reader. Scan the QR code and follow the prompts. Use the RunIntent file / action to enable commands such as OTA server settings, ADB access lock, app kiosk mode settings, and camera enable / disable.

What to do next

Important: To manage your application, you must first run the intent “install_non_market_apps” on your device. See Google’s EE14 and EE15 documentation for all intents currently supported by Google Glass.

