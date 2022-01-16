Digital health start-ups facing a rapidly changing business model in 2022





Regarded as a cutting-edge hub of innovation, Israel’s Digital Health segment focuses primarily on the US health market. In the next few years, and in 2021, market conditions and sales processes will change dramatically, and companies looking to become market leaders will need to review and rethink their market development strategies.

Whether surprising or not, most of the changes in the digital health market are not technical, but the emergence of rapidly changing business models and new customer categories. It’s more important than ever for digital health start-ups to have a deeper understanding of market dynamics and to address real-world business issues while being attractive (or at least neutral) to all relevant users and stakeholders. is.

Nadav Shimoni, Arkin Holdings.Photo: Courtesy

In particular, the US healthcare industry has been integrating in many ways. There are few independent clinics or small clinics on the provider side, and more doctors are working as employees of large medical systems. In addition, insurance companies are either becoming medical service providers or expanding to pharmacies. Today, retailers such as CVS, Wal-Mart, and Amazon offer a wide range of medical services. Finally, almost all of these care providers have become hybrids, with face-to-face and telemedicine services developed in-house or in partnership.

In other words, telemedicine is beginning to become a product with few obvious technical barriers to functioning as a moat. Moreover, despite the expectation that telemedicine will reduce inequality in access to care, that is not the case at present. Rather, individuals with higher socio-economic backgrounds are the primary users of telemedicine, thus creating overuse and increased costs of medical services. This is partly reflected in the performance of telemedicine companies listed in 2021 (TDOC down 60%, AMWL down 80%).

Another example is the emergence of new financial buyers. Traditionally, employers, commercial health insurance, or the US government have paid for health solutions. However, many Americans have quit structured employment in the last two years and are not relying on their employers to buy health insurance. In addition, for those who are still employed, the percentage of HDHP plans is increasing (high deductions, high premiums, those who have policyholders to bear most of the costs and rewards). This makes you more likely to pay cash instead of enabling insurance. This is because it is much cheaper. It tends towards a growing market segment of individuals who are obliged to pay cash or prefer to pay and become both users and buyers.

At the same time, health insurance and employers are becoming increasingly exhausted by the growth of the digital health ecosystem. They are being attacked by a myriad of offerings from start-ups and therefore tend to prefer a wider range of solutions that can serve as a one-stop shop for many of their problems.

Finally, despite the changing healthcare system in the United States and the increased burden of COVID, it is still a traditional market that is significantly less efficient than other industries. For example, according to a McKinsey report in October 2021, simplification of management can save $ 1/4 trillion (equivalent to the size of the entire cyber market). Innovative start-ups can certainly help achieve these savings.

These processes are a new step in the maturity of the market and create opportunities for new business models that were not previously available. Target the growing segment of technology-enabled providers instead of traditional healthcare systems, or chase cash-paying customers as a direct play for consumers and later switch to enterprise clients (B2C2B), or consolidate a variety of solutions. Be part of the platform (B2B2B) is just a few examples.

Finally, a large number of companies are expected to raise a large amount of money in 2021 (more than 100 companies raise more than $ 100 million in one round) and use it for growth in combination with the aforementioned customers. The number of mergers and acquisitions is already increasing as they are reluctant to buy point solutions for their digital health companies. This trend is expected to increase further. This can be a unique opportunity for Israeli start-ups looking for an exit and can serve as a catalyst for the growth of larger players.

In conclusion, 2022 seems to be an exciting year for the digital health segment, and there are significant opportunities for more Israeli companies to play a major role in this market. The more companies are aware of the dynamics of the market and meet the needs of their core business, the more likely they are to take full advantage of this opportunity.

Dr. Nadav Shimoni is Head of Digital Health at Arkin Holdings.

