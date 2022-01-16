Millennium Leads $ 10 Million Round in Supersmart Checkout Scan





Millennium Food-Tech (TASE: MIFT.L) today announced that it has led a $ 10 million funding round at Supersmart, the developer of checkout scan systems for Israeli supermarkets.

Supersmart is developing an automated AI system for retail chains. As part of the funding round, Millennium Food-Tech will work with other funds and investors to invest up to $ 5 million. The current funding round supports the growth of the company, expands the global customer base, strengthens and develops existing technologies, expands and develops marketing of products to new areas, while existing customers Used to continue to expand and expand sales among new products, and hiring employees.

Millennium Food-Tech will invest $ 3 million in the first phase. This is the 10th investment since Millennium Food-Tech R & D Partnership held an IPO on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) 18 months ago.

Supersmart has developed a technology that allows supermarket customers to install apps that scan products at the time of purchase on their mobile devices. At checkout, the customer swipes the cart through the scanning unit. Here, the camera, AI, and weighing sensor verify the contents of the cart in 3 seconds, total the charges, and make sure that all the products in the cart are actually scanned. .. This technology allows customers to make payments via the app or special payment stations, receive invoices directly on their mobile phones, and leave the store without waiting in line at checkout. In this way, the shopping experience is improved, retailers can provide more efficient and improved services, and reduce product loss due to theft and error by 90%.

Founded in 2014, Supersmart has raised approximately $ 10 million to date and has 40 employees in Israel prior to its latest funding round. The company’s solutions have been fully deployed by many retailers around the world, including Metro, Edeka and Selgros, and are being installed in major retail chains in the United States. In Israel, the Superstore system operates on the Osher Ad supermarket chain branch and the Shuk Ha’Ir chain, which first believed in the solution and installed it in every branch. The company’s solutions are installed in other customers such as Germany, Czech Republic, Turkey, Ukraine, Romania, Spain and Hungary. Another breakthrough is expected this year in the United States, where Supersmart has signed contracts for several projects with major chains.

Supersmart CFO Ofer Ilan: “The belief that existing investors and world-leading marketing chains, as well as Millennium Food-Tech, have shown us is a key solution to upgrade Supersmart in a way that makes it easy to apply the customer experience. Which checkout line is a thing of the past We are leading the supermarket checkout revolution, including technology apps to prevent mistakes and theft. We are in new markets around the world. We are excited to introduce our technology. Chain along with marketing, we can provide and lead the real change in the retail industry. The investment in question facilitates the development of the product and leads. Help us as a company expanding into additional markets. “

Related Articles Millennium Invests in Savor Eat Egg Replace Unit Egg and Up Millennium Establishes Food Technology Innovation Center in the United States

Millennium Food-Tech is managed by CEO Chanan Schneider and Chairman Guy Rosen, personalized nutrition, protein substitutes, food waste and residue reduction, smart packaging, artificial intelligence in the food sector, new food ingredients. Specializes in. The company has raised 118 million NIS so far.

Published on January 16, 2022 by Globes (en.globes.co.il), Israeli business news.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.globes.co.il/en/article-millennium-leads-10m-investment-in-checkout-scan-co-supersmart-1001398697 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos