School Education and Literacy Department to Celebrate the Symbolic Week from January 17th





The inclusive education webinar will be held on January 17th in collaboration with AIM in virtual and physical modes.

Image Credit: Shutterstock

New Delhi:

The Faculty of School Education and Literacy celebrates an iconic week under “Azadika Amrit Mahotsav” from January 17th to 21st. As part of the iconic week, the faculty will hold a series of events, including a two-day international webinar on toys, to play, create and learn games, the 27th National Annual Meeting of the Sahodaya School Complex, And a webinar on Comprehensive Education (IE).

The inclusive education webinar will be held on January 17th in collaboration with the Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) in virtual and physical modes. The webinar theme is EdTech’s start-up with a focus on children with special needs.

Senior Ministry of Education officers, principal state IE coordinators, parents and other stakeholders will attend this event. The main purpose of webins is to educate parents and teachers about the technologies and assistive devices available to children with special needs.

CBSE will hold the 27th edition of the National Conference of the Sahodaya School Complex on the theme of PUNARNAVA REDISCOVERY OF INDIA @ 75 in hybrid mode from January 17th to 18th, in collaboration with the Sahodaya School Complex, Gwariel. ..

The conference aims to involve participants in co-creating and contributing to a sustainable future. It also aims to help principals and management of CBSE member schools understand the new policies and innovative practices launched by the Board in accordance with NEP2020.

A two-day international webinar will be held from January 20th to 21st. It aims to rediscover the role of toys in children’s cognitive development and promote the technology of making toys using low-cost / free materials as well as being environmentally sustainable. .. But it ignites children’s creativity collaboration and problem-solving skills.

The two days of the webinar will focus on different aspects of the toy at every stage of school education across all subjects and their mapping. Pedagogical meaning of toys; toys and games learned through play and making. Toy-making life / local tradition; a course for designing toys and games as a skill course such as school education. According to the release, the webinar results will create a roadmap for injecting and integrating toys and games in education.

The Department of Higher Education is also organized under the name “National Innovation Week” from January 10th to January 17th. Innovation Week focused on various initiatives undertaken to raise awareness in India to promote innovation and entrepreneurship.

E-Symposium on Building an Innovation Ecosystem in Education, Webiner on Cyber ​​Security Empowerment in Higher Education, Virtual Standing of Teacher Development as Master Trainer in Community-Based Participatory Research (CBPR) as part of Unnat Bharat It added a week when the rise was held at a symbolic time.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/education/department-of-school-education-and-literacy-celebrate-iconic-week-from-january-17 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos