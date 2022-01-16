Five new innovations that could change the building industry





The impetus for increasing housing supply continues this year, with an increasing number of innovations set to rock the industry.

Consent for new homes is at record levels and evidence of a building boom is unavoidable, but capacity constraints in the construction industry are beginning to weigh on the pace of development.

However, the pace of technological inventions is also accelerating, with many innovations on the market designed to improve and strengthen the industry.

Here’s a selection of five new products that can help you change your build game.

More than 60 homes in Rotorua in "Types of Development We Want to See"-Council * Smart technology that eliminates "problems" from EV charging * Build a home? Here's how to guarantee your design in the future to withstand the challenges of time:

Utecture: Time-saving game changer

The new digital platform could bring builders 60% cost and time savings in the sales cycle, and its developers say industry tycoons are signing up for it.

Utecture, a cloud-based platform, allows merchant suppliers and builders to accurately plan and cost their work in significantly reduced time, from the current average of 11 days to about an hour.

This means that we can provide quotes and contract conclusions in half the time. This speeds up the production process and increases the affordability of new build projects.

This is done in a virtual pre-construction house plan. Users can interact with the plan and make changes. This technology re-renders the plan for each change and the cost is quickly quantified.

Supply / supply

Kyle Donovan, CEO of Donovan Group, says Utecture can help save time and money in the pre-construction process.

Kyle Donovan, CEO of Donovan Group, said he will be able to determine in real time what a contractor will look like and how much it will cost.

In contrast, he says, when working from a traditional plan, it can take weeks to complete, approve, and price changes.

This saves time and costs for the process, while providing immediate specification and cost certainty to the client. It looks simple, but it can make a difference for clients because they can make better decisions.

He also says it’s a game changer for builders. They can respond to clients’ demands for transparency in the pre-construction phase, get client quotes more quickly, and increase their chances of winning the job.

According to Donovan, the two major markets are merchant suppliers and group home builders, and the company currently has six group home builders and several major manufacturing suppliers registered.

Working specifications: Interactive installation assistance

The ghost of the Leaky Homes crisis still plagues the building industry, but the new app aims to overcome the cladding problem with high-tech installation procedures.

The free-to-download WorkingSpec app transforms 2D installation steps from roof, window, and cladding manufacturers into animated, interactive 3D models. It also links your device to the manufacturer’s package or documentation with a QR code.

The user can then work with the model and timeline in the field to understand how the installation and the components are combined at any time and from what perspective.

supply

You can use the Working Spec app to avoid cladding improper installation.

Working Spec Director Paul Naude can prevent leaks in homes and commercial buildings with proper installation. This is the main purpose of the app as it requires careful installation.

However, by assembling the product faster and easier and applying it correctly, you can save time and money and improve the quality of the building.

Our goal is to help deliver information. The information provided by the architect or manufacturer should be understandable, but should be translated into the language spoken by the person installing the product. And the app does that.

The app works with all kinds of building products, is also applicable to the engineering industry, and will eventually be available in flat pack products.

According to Naude, major manufacturers such as James Hardie and Rosenfeld Kidson have registered, but the goal is to develop a system that allows contributors to create their own 3D models for the platform.

HouseMe: Quick turnaround, mobile house

The process of mass production lines is not new, but combining them with new high-tech machines to create high quality, portable homes is still novel in this country.

HouseMe builds bespoke housing units measuring 20-45 square meters from New Zealand and locally sourced materials, with Colorsteel EPS Panel as the main ingredient.

All units meet building codes and, where applicable, have a compliance code issued by Congress. They are double glazing, exceed 20% insulation requirements and are designed to live with bathrooms, kitchens, bedrooms and storage spaces.

Supply / supply

Interior of a portable HouseMe home unit.

Bryce Glover, HouseMe’s national marketing manager, states that this process applies a standardized approach to manufacturing, allowing units to be built quickly at competitive prices. We are currently scaling up to increase production.

He says HouseMe has built a new 4000m2 factory and invested heavily in the new factory and more staff to meet the high demand for housing.

People are looking for our home as an alternative to traditional dwellings. For example, for $ 75,000 including GST, you can get a 29-square-meter home that’s bigger than many CBD apartments.

Buyers include the first homebuyers to put units on family land, homeowners who want grandma’s apartments for older families, farmers who use them for workers’ accommodation, and some. Includes those who want to put Bach on land and those who are trying to generate rental income.

According to Glover, traditional housing costs are affecting people in all areas, and his company wants to help people who are struggling to buy a home to meet their needs. ..

The unit only takes 3 weeks to build onsite, but there is a regular 14-16 week lead time due to volume and popularity. And they can be shipped to most parts of the country.

Currently, the company produces 40 units a month, or 480 units a year, but the scale-up of production capacity will allow it to produce about 1000 units a year, he says.

DreamSpace: Virtual Reality Real Estate Experience

Visualizing what a new home looks like based on a traditional 2D plan is difficult for many, but one developer offers a virtual reality option to make it easier.

Supply / supply

DreamSpace Virtual 360 Degree Immersion Lab. It features 3D rendering, drone footage, and surround sound.

The DreamSpace Apartment project provides pre-purchase inspection through a virtual 360 degree Immersion Lab with projected 3D rendering, drone-captured images, and surround sound. The purpose is to show what each apartment will look like.

According to developer Annelies Powell, this gives buyers virtually every aspect of the property, from size to interior design schemes to views from private balconies.

Buying real estate from plans can be daunting, so she said she wanted to eliminate perceived risks and show people what they were buying.

Its truly immersive experience allows buyers to roam the various rooms and floor plans while watching the house projected around. And they don’t need a nasty VR headset.

Created by digital engineering expert asBuilt, this technology allows people to see different color options and furniture layouts.

Powell says it helps people make emotional connections to space. They can sit on the deck with a glass of wine overlooking the sea and visualize where the workspace can be set up.

Feedback from potential buyers about technology was enthusiastic, she says.

PDL: Affordable smart home options

Smart home technology was once an area of ​​ultra-rich people, but now there are new, affordable options for everyday kiwis.

123RF

Affordable smart home technology can be operated via the smartphone app.

PDL smart home solutions are smartphone applications that help users navigate and integrate scalable smart technologies on their own terms.

The system can be customized to a high-end level, but basic options include timers that provide options for appliances such as smart motion sensors, lighting controls, underfloor heating, exhaust fans, and towel warmers.

Schneider Electric’s home solution consultant, Robert Knight, says what you can do depends on what each user wants, but technology puts it all together so that it can be controlled by phone eavesdropping and spoken language. increase.

Due to the pandemic, he says, many people are creating additional space or refurbishing their homes to make them a true paradise. Smart home technology can no longer have a positive impact on key design elements of the home, not just safety.

This technology, which can be installed in any type of home, is affordable, easy to use, and easy to install, Knight said.

The penetration rate is overwhelming due to the large number of home renovations. Homeowners love it because it’s smart only when it’s needed and smart as you want.

