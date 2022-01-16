According to DataTrek, there are two reasons why it’s not time to buy the overwhelmed innovation stock dip that Ark Invest advocates.





Spencer Platt / Getty Images

According to DataTrek Research, investors shouldn’t buy a plunge in disruptive innovation stocks. The sharp decline in speculative tech names is similar to the post-dotcom bubble meltdown of the 2000s. We are ready to return to speculative technology. “

The plunge in speculative stocks backed by ArkInvest’s Cathie Wood has not yet represented an opportunity for investors to buy dips, according to a Friday note from DataTrek Research.

Ark Invest’s flagship funds were down 50% from record highs, with some of the top holdings such as Teladoc and Zoom Video down 74% and 64%, respectively. This decline caused Ark’s funds to lose $ 14 billion in assets under management, while short-Ark ETFs surged in both performance and assets.

Destructive innovation, clean energy, and the massacre of China’s tech stocks may remind some investors of the end of the 2000 dot-com bubble, when Nasdaq finally plummeted 80% from record. Says. However, despite the destruction of the smaller technical name, the wider Nasdaq 100 index is less than 10% below its recent highs.

“No matter how turbulent the market may be in 2022, I don’t think NASDAQ will collapse as it did in 2000-2002. Index companies are orders of magnitude better than what they offered in the 1990s.” DataTrekResearch Co-founder Nicholas Colas explained.

Still, that doesn’t mean investors should rush to buy new lows made of tech stocks that have been beaten up. He gave two major reasons:

“First of all, I don’t recommend it. [buying] 52 week lows. You should wait for the price to stabilize. “

“Second, I don’t think we’re in a market ready to return to speculative tech names. The story has turned into an old-fashioned cycle,” he added.

The change came thanks to the more hawkish federal government, which is keen to raise interest rates and shrink its balance sheet to curb inflation. Such monetary recipes have historically been unrewarded to speculative growth companies with little profit.

“Conclusion: While we love disruptive innovation, we also believe in respect for price behavior, and at this point, respect beats love by a large margin,” Chorus concludes.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://markets.businessinsider.com/news/stocks/stock-market-outlook-dont-buy-the-dip-ark-stocks-datatrek-2022-1 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos