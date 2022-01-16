Tesla Inc. deals with taking major battery components out of China





Tesla’s car dealership is located at Ross Park Mall in Ross Township, Pennsylvania, March 16, 2021. Tesla is asking Mozambique for the key components of its electric vehicle battery, which analysts believe is its first deal. It is designed to reduce the dependence of graphite on China. Elon Musk’s company signed a contract last month with Syrah Resources of Australia, which operates one of the world’s largest graphite mines in South Africa.Credits: AP Photo / Ted Shaffrey, File

Elon Musk’s company signed a contract last month with Syrah Resources of Australia, which operates one of the world’s largest graphite mines in South Africa. This is a unique partnership between electric vehicle manufacturers and producers of minerals that are important to lithium-ion batteries. The value of the transaction has not been disclosed.

Tesla purchases materials from its processing plant in Videria, Louisiana. The factory procures graphite from a mine in Balama, Mozambique. According to the agreement, Austin, Texas-based electric vehicle manufacturers will purchase 80% of the plant’s annual production of 8,000 tons of graphite from 2025. Schiller needs to prove that the material meets Tesla’s standards.

Simon Moores of Benchmark Mineral Intelligence, a UK-based battery material data and intelligence provider, said the deal has the ability to manufacture its own batteries so that it can reduce its reliance on China, which dominates the global graphite market. It’s part of Tesla’s plan to build up. ..

“It starts with geopolitics,” Moores said. “The United States wants to produce enough capacity domestically to produce (lithium-ion batteries) in the United States. This agreement will allow Tesla to procure graphite independently of China.”

Moores said producing batteries in the United States could alleviate some of the problems Tesla faces with China, which has environmental problems at some mines. Automakers have also set up showrooms in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. There, Chinese officials have been accused of forced labor and other human rights abuses, primarily against Islamic minorities.

A message was left asking for comment from Tesla, which disbanded the media department.

The battery industry has been facing a shortage of graphite in recent months, Moores said. Graphite stores lithium in a battery until it needs to break down into charged ions and electrons to generate electricity.

It comes as all major automakers are competing to embark on electric vehicles amid concerns about climate change.

Tesla manufactures about one million electric vehicles a year, and procuring enough batteries is the biggest constraint, he said.

“They have increased their own battery-making capacity,” Moores said, but still “they can’t get enough batteries.”

The new battery plant, which the company is building in its new hometown of Austin, Texas, will allow it to approach self-sufficiency, but Moores said it is still buying batteries from other manufacturers. .. “

For example, Tesla has a contract with Panasonic to manufacture battery cells at an automaker’s battery factory near Reno, Nevada.

Sam Buelsamid, chief e-mobility analyst at Guidehouse Insights, said the deal with Syrah is an extensive effort by automakers to secure relatively rare raw materials for batteries as demand for electric vehicles is expected to increase. It states that it is part of.

The deal brings Louisiana-processed graphite much closer to Tesla’s US plant.

Donald Sudway, a professor of materials chemistry at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, said: .. “Someone can suddenly say’raise the price’or’refuse to ship.'”

The deal between Tesla and Schiller is unlikely to rank the Chinese government, as China has an abundant market for graphite, including increased domestic electric vehicle production, Abuel Samid said.

However, China is Tesla’s largest global market. Abuel Samid said there is a huge factory near Shanghai, which sells about 450,000 cars a year in Shanghai, compared to about 350,000 in the United States.

The deal is “important” to Australian mining companies, as there are non-Chinese buyers of graphite products, Moores said.

Schiller’s graphite mine in Cabo del Gado, the northernmost state of Mozambique, is one of the largest in the world and is capable of producing 350,000 tonnes of flake graphite annually.

Cabo del Gado has faced violence by Islamic extremists in recent years. This is a recent rebellion that has spread inland from the coastal area to the neighboring province of Niassa.

The mine is located on the arterial road connecting Cabo del Gado and Niassa. This road was recently upgraded by a Chinese contractor. At the ceremony to reopen the road in December, President Filipenushi warned that the road would not be used by armed groups.

