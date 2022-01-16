Learn how to do it step by step





If you use your Google Home smart speaker a lot, you may have noticed that some of its features have changed for a few days. The reason probably has nothing to do with Nest or Home devices, but it’s more complicated than some of the offices of Google and Sonos companies. Specifically, a recent decision by the US International Trade Commission that the former violates the patent of the latter, a company that specializes in audio devices.

The judicial dispute could have remained a simple disagreement, adding weight to a long list of copyright-related disputes in the tech sector, unless that was a very simple reason. Temporarily lost the option of centralized volume control for multi-speaker systems.

What is it converted to?

Sentences with practical results

As the Xataka Android companion explains, this statement affects speaker groups. This is a feature that allows you to group a set of devices so that you can listen to the same music throughout the house or in a room of your choice. Unlike before, in this case you can no longer suddenly adjust the intensity of different speakers using Google Nest, the Google Assistant, or the volume control on your device. Reason: The company has begun to disable its features in the product in order to comply with the court’s ruling.

The process is a bit different, but in any case, there is a way to adjust the volume of each speaker when listening to music in a group of devices.[グループ]You don’t have to go to the section,[メディア]Button or[共有コントロール]Go to the notification. After that first step, you will see a list containing controls for all speakers. After unfolding, slide the bar to adjust.

The process is a bit tedious, but today it’s an alternative provided by Google that allows you to adjust the level of your device without having to access each device individually. This measure is temporary in advance and will continue as long as the company regains global volume control. It is already progressing to be available on both smart speakers and smart TVs and screens compatible with Google Home.

Yes, there is no specific date.

An option that is not affected by the US ruling is a speaker pair option that converts two devices into one stereo speaker.

