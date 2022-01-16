TV Docs Pitch Unifrance Rendez-Vous





If the six projects presented at a recent television documentary pitch session at Unifrance Rendezvous in Paris share a relatively small number of subjects or styles in common as a whole, the diverse titles are two discussions. Tell the truth that there is no room for. It now offers unprecedented freedom for industry creativity. When it comes to attracting viewers, nothing beats the good stories that are often said.

Three of the six projects presented at the Rendez-Vous forum reflect the growing technology trends in this format. To provide a competing vision for the future, Mad Films / Camera Subjective’s speculative science fiction project “2080” is part of the digital production technology pioneered by CGI, motion capture, and Disney’s “The Mandalorian.” Use to open a window to the past. , France Televisions / Program 33’s historic document, The Joan of Arc Case, uses detailed digital recreation of France in the 15th century.

In a similar dimension, the four-episode edutainment project “Science in Archeology 3.0”, directed by Alexandra Barbot and Stéphane Jacques, produced by Roche Productions and internationally handled by Lucky You, is a digital mapping, photogrammetry and ancient world. Scan technology to reproduce the digital model of. In a pitch presentation, co-director Alexandra Bot likened digital recreation to “entering Alibaba’s cave,” and these new models could rekindle the sparks of the same discovery that illuminated many young imaginations. Insisted.

Scheduled to be delivered in 2023, the four-part series will use these new technological assets to track shipwrecks buried deep in the ocean floor, recreate the Cromagnon diet, and recreate the everyday life of Pompeii and El Craneum. Explore life

Provided by Lucky You, “Science of Archeology 3.0”

Julia Schulte, French television sales chief, who presents the next pitch project, “For the Love of Sharks,” a double installment document (pictured above) says that in some cases the sight alone is not enough. Insisted. “We need more emotional stories than ever before. [alongside] “A great image to make people aware of environmental issues,” Schulte said.

As the title of the project suggests, the two-part wildlife document produced by Bonne Pioche (“Penguins March”), directed by Pauline Lietar and Frédéric Febvre, and sold by France TV, has 10 world indifferences. The purpose is to reduce it to 10,000 people. Sharks were killed every year. When it came to taking responsibility, Bonne Pioche producer Alexadre Soullier had one criminal in mind.

“In 1975, a movie changed all of this relationship with animals,” Soullier said. “Since [‘Jaws’], We have been taught to be afraid of sharks. Therefore, our idea in this movie is to use the same weapons and use the great power and emotions of the movie to destroy this misunderstanding between the two species and build a new relationship for the future. That is. “

To that end, the film emphasizes the role of mother and caregiver in the Galapagos Islands, centered on three specific “characters” (one hammerhead shark, one great white shark, and one whale shark). To do. “These women aren’t killing machines,” Soullier said. “We believe that maternity is the most powerful and universal tool for creating bonds and emotions with our viewers.”

The historic documentary The Wrestler Mystery, directed by Eric Michel, produced by French Connection Films and Crimage Audiovisual, and sold by Belian, is also a sophisticated, fast-paced spy with specific Hollywood tools. As a thriller, Red Three-Swiss-based Soviet intelligence ring helped defeat the Third Reich.

The film helped to provide a stable source of information on the Wehrmacht classified in Moscow, including devout German Christians, Jewish and Hungarian Communists, two Nazi secretaries, and the conductor of Milan. Track different players. A visual style and fast-paced storyline to appeal to young sensibilities.

“It’s a suspenseful and inspiring story,” said the project’s access to the “incredible archive” and “the best graphic artist who can create the most incredible maps and designs, and we are faithful. “I will explain and animate,” said Jake Day of French Connection, who advertised.

“Wrestler Mystery” provided by Beliane

Last but not least, “Nature’s Table” spins the culinary, nature and travel document formats created by Benjamin G. Hewett and Candice Ogers and created by Trace Studios to take viewers to the kitchen. Eight episode series to go. Eight African chefs who live and work in remote areas.

The program explores contemporary gastronomy through chefs Jan Hendrik Van Der Westhuizen, Siya Kobo, Kobus van der Merwe and others, while at the same time evoking natural landscapes that inspire each chef and culinary. Suggested locations include coasts, deserts, savanna, wetlands and jungles.

Tracing Solene Mbango emphasized the ambitions of the project’s story, promoting “magnificent wildlife, world-class cuisine, and cultural diversity” that inspire each episode. “Audiences have the opportunity to travel,” Mbango said. “Whether an elephant steps into a grocery store or the annual rain floods the camp or restaurant grounds, guests expect five-star service, so these chefs take care of nature. I learned to protect, adapt, and live away from the land. “

