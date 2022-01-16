How good is the Pixel 6 January update?





The January update for the Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro probably just finished the marathon “optimization” session and is still trying to figure out what Google fixed or changed two months after the update didn’t show up. I want to know how. Things are going on. After all, due to this nearly two-month update gap, the Pixel 6 line has announced a large army of mad cows from their beloved Google redeem, “I’m buying an iPhone!” became. they. This update is important.

In this update, Google tried to fix about 100 bugs, but some are serious. Improved battery and charging, additional fingerprint reader improvements, some camera tweaks, increased adaptive brightness response time, improved quick taps, fixed always-on display issues, Android 12 user interface There are more than 20 related items. We also tried to fix bugs in poor network connectivity and performance, WiFi drops, and their emergency calls.

In addition to the fix, this is also a Pixel Feature Drop! This drop isn’t that new, but Google has improved Now Playing in two ways. With the new Snapchat quick tap shortcut, the Pixel 6 Pro’s UWB is now available to a small number of people.

I’ve been mostly using a regular Pixel 6 since the end of the January update and everything looks fine so far. Performance is generally still good, but yes, fingerprints are always buns. Even during this short test period, battery life seems to be fairly stable at this point. Now let’s do some network testing.

What about you? How has your Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro experience been since you got the update yesterday?

