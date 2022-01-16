Wardle!And Wardle work together to donate revenue from the surge in popularity of unrelated apps





Wordle is a free browser game and the browser game does not come with an app. This may go unnoticed by some people (unfortunately, including me) when almost every app is present.

This leaves plenty of room to prevent fake Wordle apps from overcrowding the app store and boosting the popularity of word puzzle games. But by chance there is one app called Wordle. This is not a clone that actually existed before the browser game itself. That’s why, according to GameSpot’s report, the developers are working with the heart behind the browser-based Wordle, Josh Wardle, to take advantage of chance success as an opportunity to give back.

The story was unveiled in Wordle on a Twitter thread! App developer Steven Cravotta unknowingly rides on the Wordles coattail, detailing how his coding project exploded five years after it was created. He has developed an iOS app called Wordle! To hone his coding skills in 2017, the number of downloads was about 100,000, but it wasn’t as successful as his previous game, Grid, so Cravotta decided to stop updating and promoting the app. ..

Cravotta says it’s a Wordle download. It slowed to about 1-2 per day, but when the browser-based Wordle began to take off, his app also took off. The app recorded 200,000 downloads in a week, albeit from a confused user who mistaken for a browser-based Wordle. Cravotta contacted Wordle app developer Josh Wardle, informed him of his plans to donate revenue from the app to the charity Wardle, and sent his own tweet to acknowledge the gesture.

Cravotta later confirmed that he and Wardle decided to donate the money they earned in Wordle. BoostOakland is a charity dedicated to teaching and teaching young people in Oakland, California. When The Verge contacted Cravotta, he said he had raised over $ 2,000 so far and donated the total amount he earned at the end of this month.

