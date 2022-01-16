5 useful tips to help you get the most out of Google





Doing a survey on Google is one thing. But do you know these ways to increase your chances of finding the right results?

Search another country on Google

By default, French Internet users are using the French version of Google. However, you can ask search engines to display results from other parts of the world. With a VPN, you can send connections over your preferred country and change your PC or mobile language settings.

How to change the language of Google search on mobile. // Source: Numeroma Screenshot Check your English status on Google

Google offers two lesser-known services that allow you to rate English. You can answer small vocabulary quizzes, but you can also test the quality of your pronunciation. The quiz is very basic, and if the TOEIC is ready but not very useful, or if pronunciation is not possible, pronunciation help is very important.

This tool is basic, but it’s also useful for people who don’t have much English proficiency.Learn advanced search operators

You’ve been using Google for years, but did you know that there are advanced technologies to streamline your search? Of course, there are tools provided by American companies that can be filtered by date (1 hour ago, less than 24 hours, 1 week ago, etc.) and language (whether French or not). Or by country. But there are others.

These operators must be entered directly in the search field. There are dozens. The highlights are:

Quotation marks: Search for the correct expression without using each word individually. For example, “I like cakes” “not only searching for this exact phrase on the internet” I like + The + pancakes In the sentence “for example”, I like to eat delicious pancakes. Dash / Hyphen –: You can exclude a word when it is placed before the word. For example, query Images svod -Netfix. Finds all pages that contain the keywords MoviesAnd swod and do not contain Netflix. You can exclude multiple words at once, if desired. Site: At the beginning of a query to search for results for a particular site. For example, run the following query: View all pages talking about SVOD only on the website numerama.com svodNumerama. This target can be used on your site’s home page, but it will further filter the page in certain ways. Website: numerama.com/tech/svod. With links: Search for pages that contain all the words in the query, not just some. For example, svod, Image, Netflix, etc. It is written in capital letters. Link or: Search for pages that contain such or other terms. For example, mobile or smartphone or portable. Links must be written in uppercase. Can be replaced with mobile | Portable | Smartphone vertical bar. File Type: Indicates the file format you are looking for at the beginning of the query. For example, you can search Google for all PDF documents that contain the file type: PDFlivre keyword book. Works with other formats such as doc (Word) xls (Excel). Title, All text, inurl, Allinurl, Anchor, Allinanjor: Policies are similar to your site: however, certain elements of your web page (title, Allintext, URL (inurl and allinurl), announcer) Is targeted. Pages (inanchor and allinjur).

These operators can be linked (Imagine a type query site: numerama.com svod -netflix PrimeVideo or Disney +) These tools allow you to search with surgical accuracy, but for that you need Things, and in some cases, need a clear vision. You need to change this or its operator to do that.

Sing to find songs on Google

Google is integrating music identification services into search engines through mobile applications. Express the result with a ham, ham, or whistle. You’ll probably avoid your name, but you’ll find a song that runs through your head. Obviously, Google is integrating tools like Shazam.

“Hmm, hmm, hmm” and “Tintintindain”. Sometimes it doesn’t work. Use dark mode with Google

If you wake up late at night and turn off the lights, you may not want to be dazzled by the brightness of the screen. You can minimize it or choose Google’s dark mode. Search engines have decided to provide the services they offer for all other products.

Shadow version of Google.

All practical guides in the Howto section

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://presstories.com/2022/01/16/5-useful-tips-to-make-better-use-of-google/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos