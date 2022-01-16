Hidden iOS 15 features that change the way iPhone is used





Your iPhone is full of hidden features, and iOS 15 has some.

James Martin / CNET

If you recently updated your iPhone, you should be familiar with all the expensive iOS 15 features such as SharePlay that allow you to watch movies, listen to music, and browse the web with friends and family via FaceTime. .. There is also Focus that mutes notifications and hides distractions to distract you.

However, not all of the best new features in iOS 15 are obvious. Many are hidden.

Learn about lesser-known features in iOS 15, such as how to use the camera to live scan text, how to move Safari’s address bar back to its previous location, and how to drag and drop photos and other files. Between apps.

Now Playing: Watch This: Best iOS 15 Features: How Focus Mode Improves iPhone

7:20

Scan text using iPhone camera

Ever wanted to point your iPhone’s camera at a sign or paper so that text could be automatically identified and copied into an email or document? With iOS 15, it’s possible and incredibly cool.

To use the new iPhone Text Scan tool, press and hold in the text field, just as you would with the copy and paste prompt. just,[テキストをスキャン]A button is displayed. You may also see a button that uses only the scan icon. It looks like a piece of paper with square brackets.

Apple has added a text scanner to the iPhone, regardless of the app you’re using.

Screenshots by Jason Cipriani / CNET

Tap the button to replace the keyboard with the viewfinder of the iPhone camera. Point the camera at what you want to scan, then follow the on-screen prompts. For example, if the camera moves too fast, the screen will flash a “slow down” message.

With the camera and text aligned properly, you’ll see a live preview of the text that your iPhone will identify and be ready to place in your document. After finishing your preperations,[挿入]Tap the button.

It’s neat for quickly scanning business card email addresses, billboard phone numbers, or scanning the back of a book and inserting it as one huge text block, as you can see in the screenshot above. It’s an easy way. ..

You don’t have to use the address bar at the bottom of Safari’s screen.

Screenshot by Jason Cipriani / CNET Move Safari’s address bar back to the top of the screen

Apple has made many changes to Safari for iPhone and iPad. One of the main changes you’ll notice after installing the update on your iPhone is that the full-featured address bar has been moved to the bottom of the screen.

Moving the address bar to the bottom makes it easier to move Safari and browse the web because all the buttons are closer to your thumb, but this change isn’t ideal for everyone. .. And Apple offers a choice of problems by allowing the address bar to move back to the top of the screen.

If you want to use Safari on your iPhone, tap the Aa button in the address bar (don’t press and hold it, it’s okay to tap it). At the top of the menu that appears,[トップアドレスバーを表示]You will see a new option labeled. Tap it to move the address bar up.

Translate the text within the app.

Screenshots by Nelson Aguilar / CNET Translate text from anywhere on iPhone

Apple introduced a translation app on iOS 14. It can only be translated to and from 11 languages ​​(very limited in my opinion), but with the introduction of iOS 15, the functionality has improved.

If you don’t want to use the standalone translation app, you can instead highlight the text on your iPhone and translate it that way. Press down on the text to highlight it and you’ll see familiar editing tools. However, if you tap the arrow on the right side,[翻訳]The options are displayed.

A window will appear at the bottom of the screen. Swipe up on this window to see the highlighted word or translation. You can choose the language you want to translate, including Chinese, French, German, Korean, and Spanish. You can also listen to the translation, replace the highlighted word with the translation, and copy the translation to the clipboard.

You can easily set an access key that anyone can use, so anyone can access your information in the event of death.

Nelson Aguilar / CNET If you die, send iCloud data to others

Photos, messages, notes, passwords and other important information do not need to be permanently locked even if you die and no one can access your iPhone. Legacy Contact, a new feature in iOS 15, allows you to select contacts stored on your phone to access your iCloud data in the event of death.

To set up legacy contacts[設定]Go to, tap your name,[パスワードとセキュリティ]>[レガシー連絡先]Choose. next,[レガシー連絡先の追加（2回）]Tap, enter your credentials, and select someone from your contacts. Apple will generate the access keys your contacts need to access your data.

Note: This feature is in iOS 15.2 and is currently only available to developers.

A weather warning at the exact moment when it starts to rain or snow? Continuing, I’m listening.

Screenshots by Jason Cipriani / CNET Get real-time precipitation alerts from the Weather app

When Apple purchased the popular weather app DarkSky, I immediately wanted to get real-time rain and snow alerts that the official iPhone weather app turned to to keep me dry. rice field. These alerts debuted on iOS 15 and often arrive minutes before Dark Sky. This is fine for me.

After running iOS 15, you can turn on new precipitation alerts by opening the Weather app and tapping the three-line icon in the lower right corner of the screen. Then tap the circle icon with three dots in the upper right corner of the screen, then tap the notification.

[現在地]The switch next to[オン]Slide to the position of[完了]Tap. If you’re adding more cities to the Weather app, you can turn on alerts for each city.

The next time it rains or snows, your iPhone will warn you a few minutes before it boots. When it rains almost, you will receive another alert.

Drag and drop between iPhone apps

The iPad has long allowed you to drag and drop documents, text, or images between apps. And now it’s the iPhone’s turn. For example, if you want to move back and forth between your messages to share your recent night’s outing photos with your friends, you can now drag your photos from the Photos app to the Messages app.

To test the new features, open the Photos app to see your recent photos. Do not tap the image to display it in full screen. Instead, place your finger on the photo and start dragging your finger on the screen. Keep your finger on the thumbnail when it starts to float above the rest of the photos and return to the messaging app.

A green circle with a plus sign appears on the thumbnail to indicate that you can release your finger. The photo will be placed in the text field and ready to be sent.

It ’s very easy, is n’t it? You can use this same technique to attach a document to an email from the Files app.

You can view all kinds of information about your photos on iOS 15.

Screenshots by Jason Cipriani / CNET More information about your photos is available

I always had to use a third-party app if I wanted to see the details stored in the EXIF ​​data about the photos I sent or took. Now, whenever you’re viewing a photo in the Photos app, swipe up on the photo to see the details of where you saved the photo, shutter speed, location, and camera used.

The information added is a welcome addition, even if you don’t care about the details. At the very least, it’s enough to know where the photo was saved (including who sent it).

You can now adjust the text size for each app.

Screenshots by Jason Cipriani / CNET Resize text used in certain apps

Now you can change the font size of the entire system to your liking. However, iOS 15 has a new tool that allows you to resize fonts for each app. This means, for example, that your email app and Twitter can have different font sizes.

To use the new features, open the Settings app, go to Control Center and tap the green plus sign[テキストサイズ]Scroll down until you find the option labeled.

The next time you use the app to adjust the size of your text, open the Control Center (on iPhones with Face ID, swipe down from the top right corner of the screen or swipe up from the bottom of the screen). .. For iPhone with Touch ID),[テキストサイズ]Tap the button. Slide the button at the bottom of the screen to the left of the toggle to indicate that you want to apply the changes only to the app you’re currently using, and adjust the font size up or down.

If you don’t have iOS 15 yet, here’s a quick guide to download the latest mobile operating system to your iPhone. You can also check out iOS 15 reviews, which cover many of the major new features. Also, if you’re considering upgrading to iOS 15, but you’re using a much older phone, read the reviews for the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Max.

Stay up to date with the latest news, reviews and advice on iPhone, iPad, Mac, services and software.

