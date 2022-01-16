Google misleads publishers and advertisers, claiming unedited proceedings





Google has misunderstood publishers and advertisers over the years about advertising auction pricing and processes, and some companies’ sales have been reported in newly unedited claims and details of the proceedings by the State Attorney General. We have created a secret program to reduce the number of buyers and raise the price of buyers.

Meanwhile, Google has been newly edited to pocket the differences in what it told publishers and advertisers about advertising costs and use its pool of funds to manipulate future auctions and expand its digital monopoly. No complaints claim. The document cites internal communications that Google employees have stated that some of these practices have led to the growth of the business through insider information. “

Friday’s unedited submission to the US District Court in the Southern District of New York came after a federal judge ruled last week that the amended complaint filed last year could be opened.

The proceedings were first filed in December 2020 and many sections of the complaint were edited. Since then, the edits have been removed in a series of rulings, providing fresh details about the state’s argument that Google is carrying out a monopoly that has damaged competitors and publishers in the advertising industry.

Google, a division of Alphabet Inc., said it plans to file a motion to dismiss it next week. A spokesman for one company said the proceedings were inaccurate and had no legal merit. “Our advertising technology helps websites and apps fund content and help small businesses reach customers around the world. Online advertising is fiercely competitive,” he said.

Buying and selling ads on the Internet is a complex process, and Google plays a huge role as both auction participants and managers who determine sales. Google owns key tools in every link in the chain between online publishers and advertisers, giving it its own power to monetize digital content. It also owns major platforms for reaching consumers, such as YouTube. As a result, rivals have complained that tech giants have been able to tilt the market in their favor, win more bids and seize competition. The corrected complaint and its unedited details are intended to clarify how it actually works.

In a lawsuit led by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and involving more than 12 states, Google’s business practices are arguing that advertising spending is rising and brands are passing on to consumers with more expensive products. increase. Google also claims to curb competition with rival exchanges, limit ad serving website options, and use internal comparisons with banks that own the New York Stock Exchange. ..

Our corrected complaint details how Google operates online display auctions to punish publishers, and is blatantly lying about how they run auctions, “Paxton said. Stated.

The proceedings are complemented by another antitrust proceeding by the US Department of Justice and more than three dozen state prosecutors focusing on Google’s search services. The case will be brought to justice after 2023.

Meanwhile, 12 Republicans and Democrats in the Senate treat Google’s search engine like a railroad operator and illegally use their products and services at the expense of other platform-dependent companies. We are working on a bill to do. Digital advertising analysts say that if successful, Google could be forced to spin off or sell its ad tech business, formerly known as DoubleClick Inc.

In addition to detailing some of Google’s programs, new complaints are from Alphabet and Google CEOs Sundar Pichai and Meta Platforms Inc. Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, said Facebook, a subsidiary of Meta, has signed a 2018 business deal allegedly bidding and guaranteeing a certain percentage of wins. Of an advertising auction. It was previously reported that the deal was signed by Google Chief Operating Officer Philipp Schindler and Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg.

State lawyers claim it is an illegal price-fixing agreement. Both companies state that it is beyond the board of directors.

The newly unedited details provide more information about Google’s set of programs, Project Bernanke, Reserve Price Optimization, and Dynamic Revenue Share. The Bernanke program has been previously reported, but a newly unedited complaint reveals that there were three versions between 2010 and 2019.

In the first version, Google misunderstood publishers and advertisers as they were participating in a second-priced auction. However, Google’s Bernanke program allows AdX to knock out the second highest bid and win the third highest bid, which may rob publishers of revenue, according to complaints. At the same time, Google will charge the advertiser. The complaint said it would put the price and difference of the second highest bid in its pocket.

Google pools advertiser overpayments and uses that money to operate auctions on the system, sometimes increasing bids from advertisers who bid through ad buying tools, and winning auctions that would otherwise not be available. The complaint said it guaranteed that.

According to complaints, this affected billions of ad impressions sold each month, and according to a Google study, publisher revenue fell by as much as 40%. Bernanki is powerful, according to the internal newsletter quoted in the complaint. “

The second version of the program, Global Bernanke, uses a pool of funds raised by Google to become a Google ad purchasing tool for small advertisers, originally called AdWords and now called Google Ads. Only the bids to which they belong were inflated. If not, he claims to lose the auction on the Google exchange.

A third version of a program called Bell penalizes publishers who didn’t provide Google with what’s called “priority access” to inventory by redirecting the pool of collected funds to inventory. Did. According to the complaint, only if they participated in a Google program such as Dynamic Allocation, they gave Google Adx the first right to refuse against competing exchanges at auction.

A Google spokesman said Bernanke was implemented to optimize advertiser bids and was one of the improvements made to intensify competition and make advertising more effective for businesses. rice field.

In the booking price optimization program, Google used historical data about an advertiser’s previous bids to set the advertiser’s lowest price. As a result, advertisers are paying higher prices. The program should be based on smart and technology, not insider information. “

The new details further suggest that Google employees were wary of the dynamics caused by another program, Dynamic Revenue Share. This program has changed the fees that Google’s ad exchanges collect in order for Google’s tools to win more auctions than any other method. The complaint alleges that Google dominates the publisher’s ad server market and only did this after it could see what its rivals had bid on.

The program makes the auction dishonest because it looks at buyers’ bids and determines AdX’s revenue sharing, “one Google employee wrote in the newly unedited complaints section. increase.

A Google spokeswoman said these programs do not operate auctions and are designed to help publishers maximize ad sales.

This story was published from a news agency feed without changing the text

Subscribe to the Mint newsletter

*Please enter a valid email address

* Thank you for subscribing to the newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected to Mint and stay up to date. Download the app now!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.livemint.com/companies/google-misled-publishers-and-advertisers-unredacted-lawsuit-alleges-11642347342359.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos