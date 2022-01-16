Technology takes the art of storytelling to a new level of immersiveness





Immersive entertainment is synonymous with some of the world’s largest businesses, but it’s also a world that fits naturally into Irish entrepreneurs and businesses. Storytelling is at the heart of today’s AR, VR, and immersive experiences. The long and proud tradition of Irish storytelling and our reputation for excellence in innovation have caused some Irish companies to wave in this growing area.

In fact, this is one sector that has grown through the Covid-19 pandemic. Cinema restrictions have increased the number of people seeking an immersive entertainment experience at home, with consumers around the world spending $ 9.9 billion on AR and VR in 2020. During the same period, only $ 7 billion was spent attending the cinema.

The long-term forecasts are even more impressive. According to a Statistica report, the global immersive market is projected to grow to approximately $ 300 billion by 2024. If this number is somehow correct, immersive media will be as important as today’s mobile apps. As this is a very fast growing and evolving industry, companies entering this sector today will play a valuable role in shaping the world of immersive entertainment over the coming decades.

Investors are aware of this growth and are responding accordingly. This represents many opportunities for Irish companies looking to enter this sector.

The new guide, Immersive Media Entertainment Opportunities, has been developed by a UK-based limited immersive consultant in partnership with Enterprise Ireland to help Irish entertainment companies globally recognize, prepare and leverage these opportunities. did. Led by world-renowned expert Catherine Allen, Limina is also working with several Irish SMEs currently expanding into this sector.

This guide describes current markets and growth areas over the next few years, along with tips on getting digital immersive technology trends, investment opportunities, and immersive entertainment projects on track.

Many Irish companies are already successful in the region. For example, Engage XR (formerly known as Immersive VR Education) released the VR documentary Apollo 11 in April 2016 with the help of the Kickstarter campaign. Still recognized as an innovative technological advance, this app is based on NASA’s original material from the first lunar module in 1969, where users can skip command modules, operate lunar modules, and You can do the experiment on the moon. The company has since developed an ENGAGE platform that enables VR education, collaboration and events, and is currently used by more than 130 commercial customers, including Fortune 500 companies Meta and 3M.

Another growing area is how to make volume film and make it easy and affordable for both professional headsets and mobile experiences. Irish Volograms has developed state-of-the-art deep learning algorithms that enhance 3D reconstruction, multi-view texture mapping, and many other important features. With their mobile app, anyone can capture, resize and place a volume video of a dancing friend in a different context.

Storytelling and storytelling are fundamental aspects of immersive entertainment, so it’s no surprise that Ireland’s acclaimed animation industry is making waves in this area. The most famous is the Aurora, developed by Pink Kong Studios in 2018. An inspiring immersive story based on a family of three living in the woods, Aurora has received multiple acclaim around the world, including the Monolith Award for Outstanding Achievements in 2018 Immersive VR. Infinity Film Festival Beverly Hills.

Irish companies are also taking this technology outdoors. Developed by the algorithm, Living Canvas is one of the world’s first outdoor digital screens used exclusively for artistic and cultural content. The 21 x 4 meter LED screen in Wilton Park, Dublin, acts as an exciting outdoor gallery, allowing all Irish people to experience this exciting new technology for themselves.

Bartek Siepracki is a Senior Market Advisor in Poland and the Baltic States and Lead in the Global Digital Entertainment Sector of Enterprise Ireland. Catherine Allen, co-founder and CEO of Limina Immersive, contributed to this article.

