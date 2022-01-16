Who handles post-mortem data better?Google, Facebook, Apple compare





David Immel / Android Authority

As much of our lives are wrapped up in online services, we tend to thank companies for increasing security to prevent hacking and privacy breaches. However, this can actually backfire when it comes to the deceased, and partners and family members may not have access to important information such as bank and insurance accounts, photos and videos of important memories. Personal data can disappear into ether after our death.

Many technology companies are trying to address this issue. Google, Facebook, and Apple are one of the most prominent things in people’s lives, but how do they overlap each other when it comes to dealing with the inevitable?

Related: Password Manager Security

How Facebook Handles Death

Roger Fingas / Android Authority

Facebook’s strategy revolves around the concept of appointing legacy contacts. That person can take care of your account when you die. This includes viewing posts in your privacy settings. They cannot log in to your account directly, but you can commemorate it or request that it be permanently deleted. If you don’t want your Facebook data to survive after death, don’t worry. On the web[Facebook設定とプライバシー]Go to the menu and[設定]>[一般]>[メモリアル化設定]You can click to specify in advance. If you choose to delete the data, Facebook will permanently delete everything when someone notifies you of your death.

What is a commemorative account? In effect, it freezes in time and is separated from many of Facebook’s memorial profiles and does not appear, for example, in birthday reminders or friend suggestions. Traditional contacts can accept friends’ requests, exchange profile pictures, change post privacy settings, and pin tributes, but otherwise they can only change from friends. Only tribute posts.

The commemorative account was frozen in time and separated from much of Facebook.

If they like it and you allow it preemptively, your legacy contacts can download copies of the content shared on the platform, such as photos, videos, posts, events, contact information, friends lists, and more. However, Facebook Messenger exchanges are out of reach, and chats and files shared that way can be permanently locked.

To mourn or delete, a friend or family member must contact Facebook with a death certificate, such as an obituary or death certificate. In fact, strictly speaking, there is no need to appoint a traditional contact. However, if the account is commemorated without an account, no one can claim and access that account.

See: How to fix common Facebook issues

How Google Handles Death

Roger Fingas / Android Authority

Google’s approach revolves around Inactive Account Manager (IAM). This allows you to notify users and share data if they have been inactive for a period of time. Activities are defined as using Gmail, signing in to company services, and so on.

You can set the IAM wait period to 3, 6, 12, or 18 months, but Google will continue to try to contact you by email or SMS before taking any action. You can specify up to 10 trusted contacts. Contacts are notified when they are declared inactive. The contact must have both an email address and a phone number for confirmation.

Inactive Account Manager allows you to notify users and share data if they have been inactive for a period of time.

You can select the service for which each contact can download the data. You can self-delete your Google account, but trusted contacts can take up to 3 months to download the data they are allowed to access.

It’s important to note the IAM settings, especially the wait time if you rely on Gmail. If declared inactive, the message will be locked and you will not be able to reuse your Gmail username. At the same time, it can be unfair to have contacts wait for data, so it may be worth sharing your login information with someone you currently trust as a fallback.

If you haven’t activated IAM, your loved ones will need to access Google data or send a request to close your account. This includes your government ID and death certificate, but you will not have access to your stored password. This can cause problems if you need to access your Chrome web login.

Details: The best privacy app for Android

How Apple Handles Death

Apple has clearly fallen behind the issue of death for years. iPhone, iPad, and Mac owners can now specify legacy contacts, but this option is only available for iOS 15.2, iPadOS 15.2, and macOS 12.1 released in December 2021. I did.

Legacy contacts are friends or family members who are granted access to data associated with their Apple ID, such as photos, messages, notes, files, apps, and device backups. However, you will not have access to your keychain password or purchased music, movies, books, or subscriptions. Under the Apple ID in the iOS / iPad OS Settings app or Mac System Preferences[パスワードとセキュリティ]You can go to the menu and add legacy contacts.

Being a traditional contact doesn’t streamline the process as much as you might think. To request access to the data, you must provide both the access key and the death certificate. If you want to delete your account, you’ll need your Apple ID (only your email address, not your password), your own Apple ID, and different legal documents for each region.

To request access to your data, traditional contacts must provide Apple with both an access key and a death certificate.

Assuming Apple approves access, each contact will get a special Apple ID to download the data within the 3 year time limit. This also disables the activation lock on your device. This is important if the user wants to reuse the passcode, but keep in mind that Apple cannot disable the passcode. Third-party data acquisition companies must wipe or keep the passcode locked. If you’re lucky, you break security.

It is important that traditional contacts coordinate with each other. With the right documentation, anyone can request that your account be deleted after your death, which can lead to confusion if someone needs something for personal or professional reasons. There is sex. Google has the same problem in theory, mind.

If you don’t specify traditional contacts, it can be much more difficult for your loved ones to access your Apple data. In fact, the United States needs a court order declaring them as legitimate heirs, which may be more annoying than its value. Alternative processes are available in countries such as France, Germany, Japan, Australia and New Zealand.

See: Amazon, Apple, and Google’s Smart Home Privacy Policy

Who handles death best?

David Immel / Android Authority

Of the three companies, Google is arguably the top. IAM can remove much of the burden on the bereaved family, and even if you don’t use it, the hurdles to access your account are reasonable. It’s also nice to allow up to 10 contacts, while Facebook only supports one.

Apple is the last. You can add as many legacy contacts as you need, but forcing them to use access keys is problematic because they can be lost or forgotten. If Apple didn’t have a high legal requirement to access your iCloud Photos, that wouldn’t be a big deal. It should not be treated like taking a jewel out of a distant uncle’s safe deposit box.

However, people usually subscribe to many online services, each with its own policy, so the best and easiest way to transfer control of your data is to logbook with all passwords. Is to create and outsource to someone such as a partner. Or siblings. That way, you can access or delete anything when you no longer need a legal document.

Continue: All data collected by WhatsApp

Comment Comment

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.androidauthority.com/data-after-death-google-facebook-apple-3088700/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos