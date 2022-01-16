Apple requires employees to submit proof of COVID-19 booster shots or frequent facial tests





Apple requires retailers and corporate employees to provide proof that they have received a COVID-19 booster shot, or faces frequent tests to get into the workplace, the company said inside the Verge. Announced by email.

“Because the effectiveness of the major series of COVID-19 vaccines has declined and highly infectious variants such as Omicron have emerged, Booster Shot will get the latest information on the COVID-19 vaccine to protect against severe illness. It became part of the product, “according to Apple The Verge, in an internal email.

The report states that once an Apple employee qualifies for a booster shot, it will take four weeks to provide evidence of a third dose. Employees who do not comply with this requirement will be subject to frequent tests to enter Apple’s retail stores, partner stores, or offices after February 15.

Employees who have submitted a COVID-19 vaccination certificate will also be tested to enter the workplace from January 24th, but it will soon be applicable to both retail and corporate employees. I don’t know.

