The translated live captions for Google Meet can be found here. How to enable them?





Live translated captions are now available in French, German, Portuguese and Spanish. However, it is not available in all workspace layers.

Google has announced that live captions translated during video Hangouts are now widely available to more Google Meet users. Real-time video call recordings first arrived at Hangouts Meet in 2019. This product is currently folded for Google Meet. Then, in December 2020, Google added support for transcription in more languages ​​than just English, combining support for French, Spanish, Portuguese, and German.

The most natural evolution from this stage was to add translation capabilities to Google Meet’s live transcription. It only happened last September, and Google announced that live-translated captions will be available in beta tests for the above languages. However, it wasn’t available to all users, as it was only accessible to Google Workspace Business Plus, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Plus, and Teaching & Learning Upgrade subscription tier accounts.

Now, the beta testing phase is finally widespread. Google Meet’s translated live captions are now available without the need for beta test registration. However, Google hasn’t added any new languages, as translations of live captions are still limited to French, Spanish, Portuguese, and German. In addition, not all layers of Google’s Workspace service are supported. At least not yet. Only accessible to Google Workspace Business Plus, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Teaching and Learning Upgrade, and Google Workspace for Education Plus customers. The translated live captions are already available and will be visible to all eligible users within a few weeks.

How to view translated live captions?

Thankfully, you don’t need administrator-level privileges to enable live-translated captions.To enable it on your desktop, open Google Meet and click the 3-dot menu icon[設定]Go to section and[キャプション]Click to[翻訳されたキャプション]Enable the option. When you get there, choose from four available language options. French, German, Portuguese, Spanish. If you’re using Google Meet on mobile, open the app and follow the following path:[設定]>[キャプション]>[ライブキャプション]>[翻訳言語].. Users who enrolled in the beta program a few months ago do not need to take any special action.

In addition, not all conference participants are required to be able to view the translated live captions with this feature. For example, suppose a video hangout is initiated by someone with a qualified Workspace subscription and you enable it on their side. Then the translated live captions will be visible to everyone on Google Meet Video Hangouts. However, if the call organizer is not enabled and the participant needs to see the translated captions in real time, the participant must enable it themselves. “Translated captions help make Google Meet video calls more comprehensive and collaborative by removing barriers to language proficiency,” Google says.

Source: Google Workspace Blog

