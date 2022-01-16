Samsung’s next tablet lineup may include a notched 14.6-inch ultra model





Samsung may add its first Ultra model to the upcoming Galaxy Tab S8 lineup, as WinFuture rumors. This includes the Tab S8 and S8 Plus.

According to WinFuture, the flagship Ultra model can feature a 14.6-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2960 x 1848px, a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, and a notch with two 12-megapixel (MP) cameras. It may also come with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, and an option for an 11200mAh battery.

The Galaxy Tab S8 Plus is rumored to have a 12.7-inch display with no notches. Image by WinFuture

Compared to the Tab S8 Ultra, the Tab S8 Plus’s Super AMOLED display is a bit smaller and can reach a size of 12.7 inches at a resolution of 2800 x 1752px. According to WinFuture, the mid-grade model has no notches and may come with a 10090mAh battery. The base Tab S8 model is clearly the smallest and is rumored to have an 11-inch LTPSTFT display with a resolution of 2560 x 1600px, a notchless design, and an 8000mAh battery. Both Tab S8 and S8 Plus have smaller memory and storage options, offering up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Regarding what powers the device, WinFuture states that each tablet in Samsung’s new lineup may come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chip and an Adreno 730 GPU. All models also feature a 13MP dual camera and 6MP ultra-wide-angle lens on the back, a 12MP camera on the front (except for the two Ultras), S-Pen compatibility, an underdisplay fingerprint scanner, and an optional 5G. Quad speaker that supports connectivity and Dolby Atmos.

Pricing information for the S8 tab hasn’t been confirmed yet, but leaks from Appuals may give you hints on what to expect. According to Appuals, the Wi-Fi only Tab S8 Ultra costs 1,040 to 1,060 (~ $ 1,187 to $ 1,210), adding additional storage and 5G connectivity to that price. The Wi-Fi only Tab S8 Plus can start at 880-900 (~ $ 1,004 ~ $ 1,027) and the base Tab S8 can start at 680-700 (~ $ 776 ~ $ 799).

WinFuture predicts Samsung will unveil its Galaxy Tab S8 lineup at the Samsung Unpacked event on February 8th (which may be with the Samsung Galaxy S22) or at the Mobile World Conference (MWC) starting February 28th. .. Samsung finally released the Galaxy Tab S7 lineup in 2020. It consists of only two tablets, Tab S7 and Tab S7 Plus.

