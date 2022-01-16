Are Local Citations (NAP) a Google ranking factor?





In local SEO, a citation is a reference to important business information (name, address, phone number (NAP)) elsewhere on the web.

Local citations may appear in directories, social networking or review sites, apps, and all other types of websites.

Obviously, these are an important part of the searcher’s experience. NAP information is a way for local consumers to find a way to get to your store or make a phone call.

But do citations help me rank higher in Google search results?

Claim: Local citation as a ranking factor

Some citations only allow place names, addresses, and phone numbers.

However, depending on your directory and platform, you may be able to add website links, business descriptions, photos, and more.

The idea here is that each of these optimizations helps to rank high in local search results.

Display NAP information on more external sites. Ensure the accuracy of citations. Optimize each by adding as many support details as the fields on that site allow.

WhiteSpark’s industry research on regional ranking factors provides a good framework for explaining various considerations when talking about regional citation signals. Citations are evaluated based on:

Consistency. Quality / authority. quantity. Enhancement / integrity.Evidence of citation as a ranking factor

Citations have long been widely accepted by SEO experts as a key ranking factor in the region.

“Citation Consistency” ranked fifth in Moz’s 2020 industry survey on what SEO experts believe is a regional ranking factor. (In the 2018 survey, it was ranked 5th in both Local Pack / Finder and Localized Organic search results.)

However, the most important citations have been the subject of debate for years.

When BrightLocal surveyed the industry in 2016, 90% of respondents said that citation accuracy was “very important” to “important” for local search rankings. In addition, 86% say that the quality of these citations is more important than quantity.

In this video, Google confirms that local results are primarily based on relevance, distance, and excellence.

And while you can’t control all these factors, they say:

“First, make sure all your business information is complete. It’s important to have accurate information such as phone numbers, addresses, and industries.”

We also recommend that you do the following to ensure the accuracy and “prominence” of your GMB listings:

Double-check that your business hours are accurate. We use special times on holidays. Add a photo of your location, service, or product. Check your location and tell Google that you are the correct owner of your business.

The advice is clear in the “Improve local rankings on Google” help resource.

“Local results prioritize the results that are most relevant to each search. Companies with complete and accurate information can easily match the appropriate search.”

Evidence for local citations as a ranking factor

It can be argued that it is not a reliable signal because it is too difficult to maintain a citation.

And you will be right.

Keeping all citations of the entire local search ecosystem up to date is very difficult.

With so many aggregators, user suggestions, manual errors, and other factors causing turmoil in citations, Google can trust how accurate the information it finds about a particular place of business. Is not it.

That’s exactly why local listing management is so important, and it’s important to provide Google with the only source of truth through the GMB profile.

Monitoring citation errors is essential. This allows the aggregator to correct the citation error before it gets the wrong information and distributes it more widely.

Citation discrepancies can occur for countless reasons.

Business moves to a new location. The brand opens and closes the store. Staff and owners create lists without documenting them and get older as the business grows. Consumers make a misspelling and create a duplicate list when trying to leave a review. Google searchers suggest editing the list. I have the best intentions, but I have the wrong information. Many more.

Google recognizes that all of these issues can affect the accuracy of citations. Therefore, we rely on such a wide range of sources to determine if information is reliable.

Local citation as a ranking factor: our verdict

Conclusion: Google has officially confirmed that Google uses local citations as a ranking signal for local packs / finder and localized organic search results.

Google’s purpose is to provide all searchers with the best and most reliable answers.

Citations are important signals about whether key business information is correct, and their location is the best answer to relevant queries for local searchers.

If you’re just getting started, check out John McAlpin’s quote and Local SEO: The Ultimate Beginner’s Guide.

Ready to make it more advanced? Make sure the citation is accurate and complete with as many relevant sources as possible. WhiteSpark’s free Top Local Citation Sources by Country finder gives you a list of top directories, networks, websites and more in 15 countries.

Also, if you really want to enhance your local strategy, we recommend downloading Local SEO: A definitive guide to improving your local search rankings.

