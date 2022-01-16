Advance Perovskite: Three Innovations in Solar Cell Technology





China has vowed that the upcoming Winter Olympic Games 2022 will be the first tournament to be held entirely on wind and solar energy, and has built numerous facilities to increase capacity-but activists have been exploited by the general public. Warn you-Copyright AFP GREG BAKER

Many advances in PV technology have been reported in the last few months, promising further improvements in this important technology (in terms of reducing the impact of climate change and producing lower cost energy). ..

Three examples of solar innovation have been selected by the Digital Journal. Each of these is centered around perovskite, a material that has the same crystal structure as the mineral calcium titanate. Perovskite can theoretically be used to create semiconductors with properties similar to silicon for solar cells and to provide better performance. However, development issues remain. Three innovations have helped move the perovskite solar cell forward.

Improved stability

Perovskite offers considerable hope for increasing the efficiency of solar modules. Until now, their short service life and stability have been considered the greatest hurdles to their practical application.

Researchers at Queen Mary University of London have developed a new process for producing stable perovskite materials in order to create more efficient solar cells.

This is due to the use of a perovskite material called formamidinium perovskite. This is a pure black crystal structure called FAPbI3. This material is more chemically stable than many other perovskites. In addition, its optical properties make it more suitable for solar cells to absorb light and generate electricity more efficiently than existing perovskite materials.

The new material helps address the weaknesses of perovskite based on its sensitivity to moisture and oxygen, which leads to the risk of deterioration in the air.

The new materials are outlined in the journal Advanced Materials (Additivefree, Lowtemperature Crystallization of Stable FAPbI 3 Perovskite).

Increased efficiency

Scientists have developed new methods for producing halogenated lead perovskite solar cells with record efficiency. Development comes from Technische Universitt Dressen in Germany.

Breakthroughs are based on metal halide perovskite, which have been proven to perform well in optoelectronic devices such as solar cells. Studies have demonstrated improved energy recovery times.

The efficiency of the metal halide perovskite has been improved by new methods. This method is based on modifying the interface of the perovskite active layer by introducing small amounts of organic halide salts into both the bottom and top of the perovskite layer.

This process leads to suppression and passivation of microstructure defects in the perovskite layer. The result is much higher power conversion efficiency.

This development is described in the publication Science Advances (23.7% efficient double perovskite solar cell dual interface modification).

Commercial feasibility

Perovskite solar cells are still promising, but one limitation on their commercialization is the issue of potential lead toxicity. Materials such as new films have the potential to overcome this risk of toxicity.

Researchers at Northern Illinois University and the US Department of Energy’s National Institute of Renewable Energy are discussing breakthroughs that could help accelerate the commercialization of highly promising perovskite solar cells for use in solar panels. increase.

It is based on a cost-effective scotch tape-like film that is applicable to perovskite solar cells and can capture 99.9% of lead leaked if the solar cell is damaged. This film helps reduce health and safety concerns without compromising the performance or operation of perovskite solar cells.

The film has been reported in the journal Nature Sustainability, and the study focuses on on-device lead-absorbing tape for sustainable perovskite solar cells.

