State lawsuits accuse Google and Meta of conducting online advertising transactions





According to some US states, top executives from Google and Meta (Facebook’s parent company) are directly involved in an illegal deal signed in 2018 to strengthen control of the online advertising market.

The Texas-led coalition submitted a new version of the proceedings first filed against Google in December 2020 in a court in New York on Friday.

Anti-competitive strategy

According to their accusations, online search giants seek to eliminate competition by manipulating ad auctions, a state-of-the-art system that determines which ads appear on web pages based on a user’s anonymized profile. did.

The legal document revealed on Friday clearly refers to Google’s bosses Sundar Pichai and Philipp Schindler, as well as Facebook’s Sheryl Sandberg, despite her name being erased with a thick black line.

Google CEO is reported to approve the transaction

“As a result of these negotiations, in September 2018, an agreement was signed between Google and Facebook, signed by Philipp Schindler, Google’s Vice President of Advertising and Director of Sales and Operations, and Mrs. [nom barré], Operations Director, a member of Facebook’s board of directors, and leading advertising on Google for some time, “state prosecutors elaborate.

“Google CEO Sundar Pichai has also personally approved the terms and conditions,” they add. The complaint quotes an email from Sheryl Sandberg to Mark Zuckerberg, who describes the project as “strategic and very important.”

According to the prosecution, Google was concerned that alternative systems for allocating advertising space were so widely adopted that it allowed site publishers to avoid the fees. The California group would have persuaded its neighbors to form an alliance.

Google defends that position

“A non-exclusive agreement with Google and similar agreements with other auction platforms have helped to intensify the competition for advertising,” a Meta spokeswoman said. These professional relationships allow Meta to offer more value to advertisers while rewarding publishers fairly. Everyone wins. »»

As part of that, Google accused the complaint of being “full of inaccuracies and having no legal basis.” “Online advertising is a highly competitive industry, reducing advertising costs and giving publishers and advertisers more choice. We continue to respond to these unfounded claims in court. We will defend strongly, “said a spokesman on Saturday.

More than half of the global digital advertising between them

Regarding the role that Sundar Pichai played, she revealed that she signed “hundreds of contracts that do not require CEO approval each year.” “In this case, too, there was no difference, and contrary to the Attorney General’s claim, this agreement was never a secret (…).”

Two tech giants like Apple and Amazon have been accused of abusing their dominant position by more and more US authorities. According to eMarketer, Google will account for 28.6% of the global digital advertising market in 2021, slightly ahead of its adjoining Facebook and its 23.7% share.

