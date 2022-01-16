Opinion: Canada’s climate change opportunities are where agtech and cleantech meet





Canada is in a position to become a global leader in the growing multi-billion dollar economic sector through the innovation of agricultural technology, or “agtech”. FredLum / the Globe and Mail

SeanO Connor and Kyle Scott are Managing Directors of Conexus Venture Capital & Emmertech.

Agricultural technology, or agtech for short, has the potential and should be the primary catalyst in Canada’s platform for combating climate change. To seize this opportunity, Canada aims to become a global leader in the growing multi-billion dollar economic sector through agtech innovation.

Private and public funding is flooding Canada’s agtech sector, promising to improve yields, increase profitability and reduce the environmental impact of agriculture by rocking the sector with cutting-edge technology. I am. Agtech generally focuses on improving farm efficiency by reducing the use of inputs such as fuels, fertilizers and pesticides while improving yields. Agtech’s innovations can exist in the real physical world (eg precision machinery, biology) and in the traditional technology or software world (eg recommended engines utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning). , Both are important to bring value to us. farmers. The focus of innovation is to improve farmers’ profits, and a great by-product is to reduce their environmental impact.

The Government of Canada clearly recognizes the potential of agtech as a way to advance our goals, especially with respect to clean tech. The government has funded agtech ventures through Sustainable Development Technology Canada, a weapon length foundation founded by the Government of Canada to support SMEs and entrepreneurs developing sustainable clean technology.

From oil patches to pea fields: an executive’s mission to bring plant-based proteins to Alberta

SDTC currently has nearly 40 agricultural-based companies under its umbrella. According to Dentons, these companies aim to enter the global market, which is worth US $ 495 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow to a staggering US $ 725 billion by 2023.

As Canada competes to meet its emission reduction targets, SDTC’s role in funding agtech related to clean tech is expected to increase. SDTC funding, along with other sources of public capital such as IRAP, is important in providing capital during the verification and early commercialization stages, which are the most difficult hurdles startups face.

The private sector has also awakened to the potential of agtechs. In the first nine months of 2021, the Canadian Venture Capital Association reported that agtech has invested $ 162 million across Canada, surpassing the $ 185 million record set in 2019. ..

Agtech will work with the clean tech sector to develop as it is important in addressing climate change and ensuring a prosperous future for all of us. However, agtech has an advantage over many traditional clean tech companies, especially those focused on alternative energy production, due to its business-oriented goals and global scalability.

Vancouver Semios is harvesting $ 100 million from key backers to increase its acquisition of agricultural technology

Traditional cleantech companies often focus on solving environmental problems, but industry-focused innovations (such as agtech) aim to solve end-user (such as farmers) business problems. It is said that. As a result, agtech companies founded to solve business problems usually rely solely on taxpayer money during the technology development phase (common to all Canadian technology companies) and are governmental. It will not be a permanent part of the operating budget. In contrast, clean tech companies that are not focused on business needs need subsidies to encourage their customers to use their technology. As a result, agtech is less likely to face commercialization issues in the private sector when government subsidies are depleted (or in some cases).

From a scalability perspective, Canada’s agtech can export its services to farmers around the world, making it immediately available to the world. It helps Canada’s agriculture as a whole enjoy the best brands on the world stage. This is something we all should proudly accept and utilize.

Canada doesn’t have to look far to remind tech companies how fast they can globalize. Founded just 15 years ago, Shopify has grown to become Canada’s most valuable company with a market capitalization of $ 218 billion and operations in more than 175 countries. Shopifys’ rapid growth contrasts with the slow growth of traditional businesses. Canada’s second most valuable company, the Royal Bank of Canada, has a history of 156 years and is well behind Shopify with a market capitalization of $ 183 billion. The next Shopify could be in the midst of a surge in agtech startups that are currently in the Canadian market.

Suppose a Canadian agtech startup reaches its true potential and becomes a global leader in the market. This means that not only will Canada’s agricultural practices become more sustainable, but the efforts of Canadian entrepreneurs will make global agricultural practices more sustainable. Countries around the world will be able to showcase their approach to climate-friendly agriculture. MadeinCanada stickers are proud to showcase the technology that is dragging the world’s agriculture into the 21st century and generously adding to Canada’s GDP. The day will be a trillion dollar market.

Interested in talking more about climate change? Sign up for the Globe Climate newsletter to learn more about our series on climate change innovation and adaptation.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theglobeandmail.com/business/commentary/article-agtech-greentech-canada-climate/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos