Ukraine says Russia behind cyber attacks in a hybrid warfare move





Kiev, Ukraine (AP) Ukraine said on Sunday that Russia was behind a cyberattack that tampered with the government’s website and claimed that Russia was involved in an increase in hybrid warfare with its neighbors.

A statement from the Ministry of Digital Development was released the day after Microsoft announced that dozens of computer systems from an unspecified number of Ukrainian government agencies had been infected with destructive malware disguised as ransomware. The disclosure suggested that the tampering attack that attracted attention to the official website last week was a diversion.

All evidence shows that Russia is behind a cyberattack. According to a statement from the ministry, Moscow is continuing a hybrid war and is actively gaining power in information and cyberspace.

The attack arises as the threat of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine approaches and diplomatic negotiations to resolve tense standoffs appear to be stalled.

Microsoft said in a short blog post on Saturday that it first detected malware on Thursday. This is consistent with an attack that temporarily takes about 70 Ukrainian government websites offline.

In another technical article, Microsoft said the affected systems span multiple governments, nonprofits, and information technology organizations. He said he was not sure if more organizations could be affected in Ukraine and elsewhere, but said he hopes to learn more about infectious diseases.

On Sunday, US national security adviser Jake Sullivan said the US and private companies are still working to determine the cause of the attack. He said the United States has been warning of possible cyberattacks from Russia for months and is working with Ukraine to improve the country’s defenses.

This is part of the Russian playbook, he said in the Face the Nation program on CBS TV.

Oleh Derevianko, Kiev’s top private sector cybersecurity executive, said intruders broke into government networks through shared software suppliers in supply chain attacks such as the 2020 SolarWinds Russian cyber-spy campaign targeting the U.S. government. I told AP communication.

In 2017, Russia targeted Ukraine with one of the most damaging cyberattacks on record by the NotPetya virus, causing more than $ 10 billion in damage worldwide. The virus, disguised as ransomware, was a so-called wiper that wiped out the entire network.

A mass web tampering on Friday claimed that the message left by the attacker destroyed the data and brought it online, but Ukrainian officials say this did not happen.

The message told the Ukrainians to be afraid and anticipate the worst.

Frank Bajak of Boston and Hope Yen of Washington contributed to the story.

