How three local tech startups tackle real business problems and win MNC customers





Gabriel Yee, founder and managing director of MyrLabs, spent a lot of time understanding P & G’s perspective on what they’re actually trying to solve, not “what they want to do.”

From there, it turns out that their real need is not just for asset tracking, but for solutions that can be used in multiple applications beyond asset tracking and for partners who can co-create solutions to meet their needs. I did. , He added.

Winning the OIP challenge meant that MyrLabs had overcome two of its biggest challenges. It is about accessing companies that understand their capabilities and raising funds to overcome R & D cost barriers.

It also provided valuable business insights.

OIP’s experience has shown that large companies operate on a variety of scales and that the impact of low prices on the realization of real value is very small, Yee said.

Another challenge we learned was how big companies are organized, he added. There are standards for cybersecurity, reliability, product safety, and procurement, which influence decision making and considerations.

Many Singapore start-ups, SMEs and solution providers, such as Zuno, TransferFi and MyrLabs, use their expertise and innovation to solve the problems of different companies in different sectors through the OIP structuring process. I have done it.

Through this few years of partnership with IMDA’s OIP, we will be able to reach out to start-ups focused on the Advanced Manufacturing Domain and co-build, co-develop and co-deliver proof-of-concepts to our members. Andy Lee said. Director of ARTC (New Business and Digital). This collaboration will allow startups to be attracted, nurtured, continue to grow, and deepen the foundation of startups in this domain.

Since 2018, OIP has hosted more than 250 problem statements and has won over $ 8.5 million in prizes. It has also grown the community into over 11,000 solution providers.

The OIP team and issue owners were very active in scheduling discussion sessions to ensure that everyone was on the same page regarding challenge briefs and requirements, Dunos said.

He said he was able to repeatedly develop the platform once he had a definitive idea of ​​what the requirements were.

Start-ups, small businesses, and technology providers can submit proposals for the latest set of OIP challenges that are open until January 28, 2022. Companies can also raise business challenges and crowdsource innovative solutions from over 11,000 innovative solvers. OIP.

For more information, please visit www.openinnovation.sg.

